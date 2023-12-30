New Year’s Day Weekend: Top Latino Films to Watch

As the world ushers in another year, a line-up of brilliant Latino films from both Latin America and the U.S. presents an exciting opportunity for cultural immersion this New Year’s Day weekend. The selection spans genres from coming-of-age narratives to thrillers, and documentaries, providing a rich panorama of Latino talent in the film industry.

Spotlight on Latino Cinema

A number of these films were launched in 2022, but only found distribution in the U.S. in 2023. Leading the list is the Argentine dramedy “Blondi”, directed by and featuring Dolores Fonzi. The story shines a light on the intricate dynamics between a young single mother and her son.

Other notable entries include “Familia”, which marks Rodrigo García’s debut into Spanish language cinema. Set in Mexico, the film delves into the inner turmoil of a patriarch faced with the decision of selling the family ranch.

Unveiling Diverse Narratives

The selection also includes “Hurricane Season”, a gripping thriller based on Fernanda Melchor’s book. The narrative revolves around the murder of a trans woman in Veracruz and the ensuing aftermath. The comedy-drama “I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me” offers a light-hearted respite, following a man whose plans of moving to Barcelona are abruptly disrupted by life-threatening events.

Adding a touch of sci-fi romance is “If You Were the Last”. The film paints a poignant picture of two astronauts stranded in space, wrestling with the concept of love.

Exploring Human Relationships

Valentina Maurel’s “I Have Electric Dreams”, Costa Rica’s Oscar entry, explores a teenager’s tumultuous relationship with her unpredictable father. “Miguel Wants to Fight”, a teen comedy, delves into a high schooler’s journey of self-discovery and validation through a fight.

The biopic “A Million Miles Away” narrates the life of NASA astronaut José Moreno Hernández. Directed by Alejandra Márquez Abella, the story traces Hernández’s inspiring journey to the stars. “Noise”, a drama, follows a mother’s desperate quest to find her missing daughter amidst Mexico’s surge of violence.

Finally, “Sansón and Me”, a unique blend of documentary and drama, is a poignant tale of a young Mexican immigrant serving a life sentence in prison.

All these films are available for streaming on platforms like Prime, Netflix, Peacock, Mubi, and Hulu. They offer a captivating array of cinematic experiences, immersing viewers in the depth and diversity of Latino culture and narratives.