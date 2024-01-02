en English
Arts & Entertainment

New Year, New Verse: The U.S. Navy’s Tradition of Logbook Poetry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
New Year, New Verse: The U.S. Navy's Tradition of Logbook Poetry

In a centuries-old tradition, the U.S. Navy greets the dawn of a new year with a testament to human creativity—a poem. The first entry of the year in ship logbooks, a document otherwise governed by routine and legal requirements, comes adorned in verse. This unique practice offers sailors a chance to express their creativity while adhering to the need for technical detail—a delicate balance not every sailor is prepared to strike.

The Controversy Surrounding the Tradition

Recently, this poetic practice within the military has come under fire from some U.S. lawmakers. They label the tradition as too “woke” and argue that it distracts from the primary focus of military readiness. However, proponents of the practice, like Samuel Cox, director of the Naval History and Heritage Command, staunchly defend it. Cox sees poetry as a vital thread in the tapestry of military history, a coping mechanism for service members grappling with the hardships of service, such as separation from loved ones and the harsh realities of war.

Poetry as a Morale Booster

Beyond serving as a form of emotional catharsis, poetry within the military also acts as a morale booster. It fosters a sense of connection, uniting generations of service members through shared experiences and sentiments. The Navy’s annual New Year’s deck log poem competition is a testament to this. Submissions are often reflections on the past year—some tinged with humor, others steeped in solemnity.

A Glimpse into the Past: The 2021 Competition Winner

The 2021 competition winner, Lieutenant Sherbinin of the U.S.S. Bunker Hill, crafted a poem that encapsulates the ship’s history and its sailors’ experiences. His words resonated deeply with service members past and present, reminding us that amidst the rigors of military life, there is always room for a touch of humanity.

Arts & Entertainment Military United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

