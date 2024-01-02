en English
Arts & Entertainment

New Year, New Mammy: The Paradoxical Appeal of ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:23 pm EST
It’s the dawn of a new year, and with it comes the annual special episode of the much-debated sitcom, ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’. Titled ‘New Year, New Mammy’, the episode has stirred a whirlwind of criticism, sparking a renewed discussion about the sitcom’s place in contemporary television. Created and performed by Brendan O’Carroll, the sitcom features him as Agnes Brown, an elderly Irish matriarch, surrounded by a cast mainly composed of his family members.

Thirteen Years, Little Progress

The sitcom, despite being 13 years and 48 episodes old, has drawn ire for its lack of wit and coherence. Critics argue that the show’s premise is lazy, and the humor heavily relies on vulgar and demeaning jokes. The aesthetics of the show, likened to those from the mid-1990s, have also been described as unflattering and outdated. However, the sitcom’s enduring popularity among some audiences highlights an intriguing dichotomy.

The Paradox of Popularity

‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ continues to draw a crowd who appreciate its self-effacing qualities and inclusion of bloopers. The sitcom’s popularity, especially among families with autistic children, underscores the varied tastes of the viewing public. Despite its critical panning, creator Brendan O’Carroll remains steadfast in his commitment to the show, expressing his intention to continue making episodes as long as the BBC wants them.

Zero Stars: A Liminal Space

The New Year’s special was awarded zero stars, suggesting that it offends the concept of star ratings. Critics argue that the sitcom occupies a ‘liminal space’ that is both ‘timeless and authorial and vapid and abominable.’ The show, they say, represents ‘anti-comedy,’ a waste by-product of cultural obsession with quality, and exists outside of critical scrutiny or contemporary cultural norms. This harsh criticism, contrasted against the sitcom’s dedicated following, magnifies the divide between critical reception and audience enjoyment.

The sitcom ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ thus stands as a testament to the complexity of television criticism, straddling the line between popular appeal and critical disdain. In the end, the audience’s verdict may be the one that truly counts.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

