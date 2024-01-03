en English
Arts & Entertainment

New Year, New Experiences: Exploring London’s Dynamic Attractions in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
As 2024 unfolds, the vibrant city of London is brimming with novel and exciting attractions and activities for residents and tourists to discover. From themed rooms to immersive art exhibits and alcohol-free social activities, London offers a plethora of options to cater to diverse interests.

Bubble Planet: An Immersive Experience

One of the standout attractions is Bubble Planet, a fresh experience located near Wembley. Designed to cater to all age groups, it features an array of themed rooms including an infinity room, a cloud room, and a VR room. The visit typically lasts between 60 to 90 minutes, with the flexibility for guests to extend their stay if they so desire.

Token Studio London: A Creative Alternative

For individuals observing dry January or those simply seeking alcohol-free social activities, Token Studio London situated in Bermondsey presents an ideal alternative. This unique studio hosts pottery workshops and craft classes with a BYOB option, along with distinctive events such as BYOB lipstick making and ultimate pottery workshops.

Delight: A Creative Interpretation of Urban Life

Another attraction that deserves special mention is Delight, a media art exhibition housed at Borough Yards in south London. It offers a creative interpretation of urban life through a blend of art, light, visuals, sound, and other media. Visitors get the chance to immerse themselves in the interactive art projections, adding a new dimension to their experience.

Tate Modern Lates: A Cultural Experience

Lastly, Tate Modern offers an economical cultural experience with its Tate Modern Lates program. On the last Friday of each month, visitors have the opportunity to enjoy after-hours access to the gallery and participate in UNIQLO Tate Play’s changing lineup of playful, art-inspired activities, making it an ideal destination for families.

Whether you are a resident looking to explore new experiences or a tourist seeking to delve into the city’s cultural and creative offerings, these attractions provide a glimpse into the dynamic and diverse spirit of London as it unfolds in 2024.

