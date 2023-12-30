New Year Honours 2023: Dame Shirley Bassey and Other Luminaries Recognized

In the dawn of a new year, the 2023 New Year Honours list shines a spotlight on luminaries from various fields, celebrating their significant contributions. Dame Shirley Bassey, the Welsh songstress known for her powerful vocals and distinguished music career, has been recognized as a Companion of Honour. This prestigious accolade is limited to 65 living members only, a cadre that includes the likes of Sir Paul McCartney and Dame Maggie Smith. It applauds achievements that echo through a century, and with a legacy spanning over seven decades, Dame Shirley Bassey fits the bill.

Companion of Honour: A Tribute to Enduring Success

Bassey, who embarked on her musical journey from Tiger Bay, has etched her name in history as the first woman to chart an album in the UK top 40 across seven consecutive decades. Now, as she becomes the 64th living member of the Companions of Honour, she expressed her gratitude and shared that her heart was ‘full of emotion’ at receiving the award. Acknowledging her humble beginnings and lifelong dedication to music, she reflected on her childhood in Tiger Bay and the seven-decade journey that has led her to this honour.

Other Luminaries Recognized

Joining Bassey in the honours list are a host of notable figures. Acclaimed novelist Jilly Cooper has been made a dame for her captivating contributions to literature and charity, with her works enchanting readers since her debut novel ‘Riders’ in 1985. Michael Eavis, the co-founder of the Glastonbury Festival, has been knighted for his services to music and charity.

Emilia Clarke, known worldwide for her role in ‘Game of Thrones’, has been bestowed with an MBE for establishing the brain injury charity SameYou, born out of her personal experiences with life-threatening brain haemorrhages. Paul Hollywood, judge on the ‘Great British Bake Off’, has also been recognized with an MBE for his contributions to baking and broadcasting. Veteran BBC Radio DJ Tony Blackburn has been made an OBE, while Ridley Scott, director of iconic films like ‘Napoleon’, ‘Gladiator’, and ‘Blade Runner’, has been made a Knight Grand Cross for his services to the UK Film Industry.

Powerful Voices, Inspiring Actions

The New Year Honours list serves as a testament to the remarkable contributions these individuals have made in their respective fields. Their voices have echoed across arenas, their stories have touched hearts, and their actions have inspired change. As we step into 2023, these honours are not just a recognition of past achievements, but a beacon of inspiration for the journeys yet to come.