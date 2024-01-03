New Wave of Talent: Starkids Ready to Shine in Bollywood

The stage is set, the lights are on, and a new wave of talent is ready to embrace the limelight in Bollywood. The year 2024 marks the arrival of a fresh generation of actors, born into the legacy of some of Bollywood’s most revered names.

Starkids Step Forward

Among those making their debut are Suhana Khan, daughter of the industry’s ‘King Khan’, Shah Rukh; Aaman Devgan, nephew of the seasoned actor Ajay Devgn; Pashmina Roshan, niece of Hrithik Roshan; Zahrah, daughter of Salma Agha; Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor; Rasha, daughter of Raveena Tandon; and Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of the Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan. Each of these starkids is reported to have signed, or will soon be seen, in a variety of upcoming movies and web series.

A New Chapter Begins

Adding another feather to the Khan family’s cap, Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut with a series titled Stardom, set to release in 2024. The narrative revolves around a young boy from Delhi, striving to achieve fame in the industry, reminiscent of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic journey. Bobby Deol is expected to play a pivotal role in the series.

Challenges and Expectations

The journey to stardom isn’t without its challenges. Upcoming actor Vedang Raina highlighted the criticism faced by starkids like Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, even before their debut film, The Archies, hit the screens. He stressed the importance of resilience in the acting profession, highlighting the heavy burden of expectations star kids bear from a young age. Raina also hinted at his participation in the movie Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt, and urged fans to await the official announcement. The film, co-produced by Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt’s production house Eternal Sunshine, is set to release on September 27, 2024.