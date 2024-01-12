en English
Arts & Entertainment

New Wave of Latin American Cinema to Debut at 2024 Malaga Festival

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
New Wave of Latin American Cinema to Debut at 2024 Malaga Festival

The Malaga Festival Fund & Co-Production Event (MAFF) has, over the years, become a cornerstone for arthouse projects in the Spanish-speaking world. As the 2024 edition of this event looms, the industry’s attention is drawn towards several remarkable films and series preparing to make their market debut.

‘The Simple Life’ by Abner Benaim

A name that stands out in the forthcoming MAFF lineup is Abner Benaim, recognized for his Oscar-shortlisted ‘Plaza Catedral’. He returns with a more personal narrative titled ‘The Simple Life’ (‘La Vida Simple’). This film seeks to explore a director’s existential crisis set against the backdrop of Panama. The shooting for ‘The Simple Life’, described as a Latin American ‘Sideways’, is scheduled for January 2025. With his latest venture, Benaim aims to tap into the post-pandemic zeitgeist, a departure from his previous films.

Nerea Barros’s Feature Debut ‘The Coast’

Nerea Barros, known for her acting prowess, steps into the directorial spotlight with her feature debut, ‘The Coast’ (‘La Costa’). This experimental film, making its market debut at the 2024 MAFF, explores the themes of elderly legacy and climate change. The unique narrative and experimental edge of ‘The Coast’ symbolize the new wave of Latin American cinema.

MAFF’s New Talent Showcase

MAFF has consistently been a platform for fresh talent, and this year is no exception. Nine of the 14 titles lined up for the festival’s debut are either first or early fiction features. This focus on new talent offers a snapshot of the artistic and industrial ambitions of a new generation of Latin American filmmakers.

‘Box 205’: A Novel Project

Another intriguing project set to debut at MAFF is ‘Box 205’, which includes a four-part series and a feature film. This venture marks a bold new direction for producer Pablo del Río, further amplifying the festival’s reputation as a launchpad for emerging talents.

Arts & Entertainment Spain
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

