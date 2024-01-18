New Wave of Holocaust Cinema: Treading the Delicate Balance

As we mark 30 years since the release of the influential Holocaust film “Schindler’s List”, cinema continues to grapple with the representation of humanity’s darkest chapter. Next in line are three new Holocaust-themed films, each taking a unique narrative approach. These films tread the delicate balance, depicting the horror without diminishing the suffering, a challenge that has historically beleaguered Holocaust films.

A New Wave of Holocaust Cinema

“The Zone of Interest”, directed by Jonathan Glazer, adapts Martin Amis’s novel about the commandant of Auschwitz. It delves into the commandant’s life beyond the camp, offering a chilling perspective on the man behind the monstrous acts. Steve McQueen’s documentary “Occupied City” explores Nazi-occupied Amsterdam, based on Bianca Stigter’s book. It’s a stark exploration of a city under siege, its people living under the shadow of the swastika. Lastly, “Origin”, inspired by Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents”, draws parallels between the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany, African Americans, and Dalits in India. It’s an unflinching examination of the global legacy of systemic oppression.

Keeping the Memory Alive

In addition to these films, a new TV series, “The Tattooist of Auschwitz”, is set to premiere soon. The series, inspired by the real-life story of Jewish Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov, will be available in the US on Peacock and in select European countries on Sky Atlantic and NOW. The series underscores the importance of keeping the Holocaust narrative relevant in today’s world, providing an authentic representation of the survivors’ experiences.

Striving for Authenticity

“The Tattooist of Auschwitz” is a poignant story of love and survival amid horror. The series follows Lali Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner who was tasked with tattooing ID numbers on prisoners’ arms at the Auschwitz Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two. His love story with Gita and his later recounting of this period to a novice writer 60 years later forms the heart of the series. With a cast including Jonah Hauer King, Melanie Lynskey, Anna Próchniak, Jonas Nay, and Harvey Keitel, and music by Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve, the series is committed to delivering an authentic and deeply moving portrayal of the Holocaust.