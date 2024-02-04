New Twisted Steel Bull Mural Celebrates PBR's Return to Houston

A fresh wave of artistic energy has swept through the Sugar Land Town Square Plaza, courtesy of an exuberant mural by local artist Mark DeLeon of Art Museum TX. The vibrant artwork celebrates Twisted Steel, a legendary bull owned by UFC President Dana White. This artistic feat heralds the much-anticipated return of the Professional Bull Riders' Unleash the Beast tour to Houston, following a hiatus of five long years.

Twisted Steel: A Force of Nature

Twisted Steel is no ordinary bull. Born in the vicinity of Sugar Land, this muscular beast has stamped its authority on the PBR Unleash the Beast series, appearing for the fourth time this season. In a recent event at the Toyota Center, Twisted Steel demonstrated his unmatched prowess by bucking off a determined rider in a mere 3.2 seconds, earning a high bull score of 42.75.

The Unveiling: A Confluence of Art and Sports

The unveiling of the mural was a grand affair, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony graced by local officials, PBR representatives, and fellow artists from Art Museum TX. The event underscored Sugar Land's growing appreciation for local art, a sentiment echoed by mayor pro-tem Naushad Kermally. Council member Suzanne Whatley lauded Art Museum TX for its active engagement with local artists, cementing the bond between the city and its creative community.

DeLeon's Artistic Vision

Mark DeLeon, the man behind the mural, endeavored to capture the spirit and dynamic energy of Twisted Steel in his 10x20 foot canvas. His dramatic brushstrokes, steeped in his unique artistic style, illuminate the bull's vibrant essence, creating a visual spectacle that stirs the viewer's imagination.