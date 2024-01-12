en English
Arts & Entertainment

New Teaser for Osgood Perkins’ ‘Longlegs’ Stirs Anticipation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:58 pm EST
New Teaser for Osgood Perkins’ ‘Longlegs’ Stirs Anticipation

In an industry that thrives on suspense and revelation, production company Neon has once again piqued the interest of movie-goers worldwide. A cryptic teaser for an upcoming horror movie was released last week, setting the stage for a new nightmare on the silver screen. The film in question? Longlegs, helmed by the acclaimed director Osgood Perkins, known for his work on The Blackcoat’s Daughter, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and Gretel & Hansel.

Anticipation Builds with New Teaser

This recent teaser, shared across various online platforms, follows a previous one, adding another layer of anticipation for the movie. The cryptic video, devoid of clear plot indicators, allows curiosity and speculation to run wild among horror fans. This effective strategy has been employed before by Neon, and it seems to work every time, creating a buzz around their projects.

A Star-Studded Cast

Longlegs boasts an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Nicolas Cage, Maika Monroe, Alicia Witt, and Blair Underwood. The plot, shrouded in mystery, promises a classic Hollywood psychological thriller, featuring Maika Monroe as FBI Agent Lee Harker and Nicolas Cage in the role of a character tormented by auditory hallucinations, a persona likened to ‘a possessed Geppetto’.

Production and Collaboration

The production of Longlegs took place in Vancouver, Canada, with Cage’s company Saturn Films having a significant role in the production. The team also includes producers Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Dave Caplan, and Chris Ferguson, and executive producers Jason Cloth and Fred Berger of Automatik, and John Friedberg of Black Bear International. Osgood Perkins, apart from directing, has also directed an episode of The Twilight Zone revival and has credits on several screenplays for thriller and horror films, further cementing his role in this spine-chilling genre.

Arts & Entertainment Canada Hollywood
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

