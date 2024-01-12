New ‘South Park: Snow Day’ Video Game Announced for Release on March 26

South Park Digital Studios and Question Games have announced their latest collaborative effort, a new co-op video game titled ‘South Park: Snow Day’. The anticipated release date for the game is March 26. Question Games is a studio known for its veteran developers’ contribution to acclaimed titles such as Thief: Deadly Shadows, BioShock, Dishonored, and previous South Park games.

A Snowy Adventure in South Park

In ‘South Park: Snow Day,’ players assume the role of the New Kid in the town of South Park, joining series favorites Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny. A snowstorm provides an unexpected day off from school, which the kids initially celebrate. However, what begins as a simple ‘Snow Day’ soon morphs into an adventure where they are called to save their town.

Team Up and Fight with Friends or AI

The game features a unique 3D four-player co-op mode. This mode allows players to team up with friends or AI bots to combat enemies using an assortment of melee and ranged weapons. The integration of this co-op mode adds a layer of depth and excitement to the game, offering players a chance to strategize and work together to overcome challenges.

Availability and Price

‘South Park: Snow Day’ will be available on multiple platforms including PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S. With a retail price of €29.99, $29.99, and £24.99, the game aims to offer an engaging and fun experience to a wide range of gamers across the globe.

