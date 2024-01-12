en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

New ‘South Park: Snow Day’ Video Game Announced for Release on March 26

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
New ‘South Park: Snow Day’ Video Game Announced for Release on March 26

South Park Digital Studios and Question Games have announced their latest collaborative effort, a new co-op video game titled ‘South Park: Snow Day’. The anticipated release date for the game is March 26. Question Games is a studio known for its veteran developers’ contribution to acclaimed titles such as Thief: Deadly Shadows, BioShock, Dishonored, and previous South Park games.

A Snowy Adventure in South Park

In ‘South Park: Snow Day,’ players assume the role of the New Kid in the town of South Park, joining series favorites Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny. A snowstorm provides an unexpected day off from school, which the kids initially celebrate. However, what begins as a simple ‘Snow Day’ soon morphs into an adventure where they are called to save their town.

Team Up and Fight with Friends or AI

The game features a unique 3D four-player co-op mode. This mode allows players to team up with friends or AI bots to combat enemies using an assortment of melee and ranged weapons. The integration of this co-op mode adds a layer of depth and excitement to the game, offering players a chance to strategize and work together to overcome challenges.

Availability and Price

‘South Park: Snow Day’ will be available on multiple platforms including PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S. With a retail price of €29.99, $29.99, and £24.99, the game aims to offer an engaging and fun experience to a wide range of gamers across the globe.

The content also highlighted the availability of Collector’s Editions, the potential impact of game reception on resale value, and the average price of the Collector’s Edition on eBay. The potential for restocks and the influence of positive reviews on the resale value of collector’s editions were also discussed.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
The Ramayana's Global Legacy: Cultural Adaptations and Political Influence
In the annals of ancient literature, few texts have managed to transcend boundaries and cultures as the Ramayana, an epic born in the Indian subcontinent, yet narrated in over 300 versions across the globe. From the Valmiki Ramayana penned in Sanskrit in the 8th century BC to the Hikayat Seri Rama of Malaysia presenting a
The Ramayana's Global Legacy: Cultural Adaptations and Political Influence
Daniel Kaluuya Rejects Fashion Campaign, Advocates for Authentic Representation
12 mins ago
Daniel Kaluuya Rejects Fashion Campaign, Advocates for Authentic Representation
Blumarine Embarks on New Creative Direction with Transitional Fashion Collection
13 mins ago
Blumarine Embarks on New Creative Direction with Transitional Fashion Collection
Eichenholz Shines in Janáček's 'Jenůfa' at LSO
7 mins ago
Eichenholz Shines in Janáček's 'Jenůfa' at LSO
Embracing Winter in Greensboro: A City Bursting with Seasonal Festivities
8 mins ago
Embracing Winter in Greensboro: A City Bursting with Seasonal Festivities
Red Concepción to Make Broadway Debut in Musical 'Chicago'
8 mins ago
Red Concepción to Make Broadway Debut in Musical 'Chicago'
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
39 seconds
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street
40 seconds
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
2 mins
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
2 mins
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
3 mins
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
4 mins
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
4 mins
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
4 mins
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
6 mins
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app