en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

New Performing and Visual Arts Charter High School Approved in Fort Smith

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
New Performing and Visual Arts Charter High School Approved in Fort Smith

In an encouraging move towards fostering artistic talent in the youth, the Arkansas Board of Education has given the green light to a new charter high school dedicated to performing and visual arts in Fort Smith. The Institute for the Creative Arts is set to open its doors by August 2024, marking a significant step in the expansion of educational opportunities in the region.

A Home for the Arts in Fort Smith

The school will be housed in the brand-new CSA Center for the Creative Arts on Riverfront Drive. This development is a testament to the community’s commitment to integrating the arts into the academic curriculum. The Institute for the Creative Arts is slated to be more than just a school; it’s envisioned as a nurturing platform for budding artists entering grades 9-11, with plans to accommodate 12th graders by 2025.

A Balanced Dance of Academics and Art

The school’s daily schedule, running from 8 AM to 4 PM, will be a harmonious blend of academic and arts instruction. Students will be able to delve into intensive arts training encompassing music, theatre, dance, visual art, film, and culinary arts. Simultaneously, they will also receive comprehensive academic education, gearing them up not just for higher education in the arts industries, but also ensuring a well-rounded intellectual development.

Open Access to Education and Opportunity

As a public charter school, the Institute for the Creative Arts opens up a world of possibilities to all students, regardless of their financial circumstances. Offering a tuition-free education, the school stands as a beacon of opportunity, symbolizing the community’s dedication to leveling the playing field and enabling every child to explore their artistic potential without monetary constraints.

0
Arts & Entertainment Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Pop Star Video to Ballet Stage: Ballet West Refurbishes Iconic Tutus

By BNN Correspondents

Tundra Esports Releases Majority Dota 2 Roster: Uncertainty and Speculations Abound

By Salman Khan

Art and Altruism: AMAA Fundraiser Supports Displaced Families of Artsakh

By BNN Correspondents

Kalle Rovanpera: From World Rally Champion to EA Sports Ambassador

By Salman Khan

One Piece: Final Saga Highlights Blackbeard; Promising Year Ahead for ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 8 mins
One Piece: Final Saga Highlights Blackbeard; Promising Year Ahead for ...
heart comment 0
Cara Delevingne: The Fashion Icon Turned Entertainment Powerhouse

By BNN Correspondents

Cara Delevingne: The Fashion Icon Turned Entertainment Powerhouse
‘Magnum PI’ Season 5 Finale: A Make-or-Break Moment for the Series

By BNN Correspondents

'Magnum PI' Season 5 Finale: A Make-or-Break Moment for the Series
General Hospital: A Carousel of Cast Changes Causes Fan Discontent

By BNN Correspondents

General Hospital: A Carousel of Cast Changes Causes Fan Discontent
Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 3 Teaser: Bucky, Red Guardian and a High-Octane Chase

By BNN Correspondents

Marvel's 'What If...?' Season 3 Teaser: Bucky, Red Guardian and a High-Octane Chase
Latest Headlines
World News
Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Opportunities
14 seconds
Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Opportunities
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Launch Public Policy Briefings
18 seconds
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Launch Public Policy Briefings
San Francisco 49ers Announce Week 16 Inactives
23 seconds
San Francisco 49ers Announce Week 16 Inactives
Christian Cage to Deliver '2024 State of the Union' on AEW Dynamite
3 mins
Christian Cage to Deliver '2024 State of the Union' on AEW Dynamite
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration
4 mins
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
4 mins
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
4 mins
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
4 mins
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
4 mins
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
41 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app