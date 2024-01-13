en English
Arts & Entertainment

New Orleans Business ‘Sparkle and Shine’ Brings Festive Flair to Carnival Season

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:32 am EST
New Orleans Business ‘Sparkle and Shine’ Brings Festive Flair to Carnival Season

In the vibrant city of New Orleans, the carnival season is unfolding with a fresh sense of sparkle and shine. Adding to the city’s well-known festivity is a novel enterprise aptly named ‘Sparkle and Shine.’ This venture is the brainchild of two friends, Melissa Beese and Angela Becnel, who have combined their shared passion for creativity into a unique business offering.

A Creative Duo

Both Beese and Becnel, driven by their shared love for creation, sought to bring something unique into the world of accessories. Their inspiration ignited during a shopping trip when they discovered that they could create superior versions of the products they saw on display, but at a more affordable price. Thus, ‘Sparkle and Shine’ was born.

Not Just for Mardi Gras

While the timing aligns perfectly with Mardi Gras, the duo’s vision isn’t confined to the carnival alone. They aim to offer something special for various occasions, including Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and the Jazz Fest. Their creations, which encapsulate a range of designs featuring bead dogs, feathers, and fun trims, promise to bring a touch of personalized sparkle to any wardrobe, irrespective of the event.

Where to Find Them

Beese and Becnel’s creations can be found at The King Cake Hub and Carl Mack’s Mardi Gras Museum. Offering a unique blend of quality, affordability, and personalization, ‘Sparkle and Shine’ stands as a testament to the power of friendship and a shared passion for creativity. As the carnival season unfolds, these accessories are set to add an extra layer of festive flair to the celebrations.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
BNN Correspondents

