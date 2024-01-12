en English
New Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' To Shed Light on Pop Icon's Life and Controversies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:05 pm EST
A new biopic on the life of late music legend Michael Jackson, is already creating ripples in the entertainment industry. Titled ‘Michael’, the film is slated for a global release on April 18, 2025. Renowned director Antoine Fuqua, recognized for his acclaimed work in ‘Training Day’ and ‘The Equalizer’, will helm the project, with Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson stepping into the shoes of the King of Pop.

Unveiling the Man Behind the Myth

Jaafar Jackson’s casting has been lauded for his uncanny resemblance to his legendary uncle, both physically and in artistic talent. The script, penned by John Logan, who has previously demonstrated his storytelling prowess in films such as ‘Gladiator’, ‘The Aviator’, and the James Bond films ‘Skyfall’ and ‘Spectre’, promises an in-depth exploration of Michael Jackson’s life.

Truth and Controversy in Equal Measure

Production is set to kick off on January 22. Fuqua has expressed his commitment to present a truthful depiction of Michael Jackson’s life, not shying away from the controversies that surrounded the pop icon. This includes the child sexual abuse allegations that arose in the 1990s, a dark chapter from which Jackson was acquitted in 2005.

Parallel Narratives in Pop Culture

In related news, a music documentary titled ‘The Greatest Night in Pop’, featuring Michael Jackson amongst other eminent 1980s artists, delves into the creation of the 1985 charity single ‘We Are the World’. The documentary, set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 19 and available on Netflix from January 29, offers unseen footage and fresh insights into the song that not only sold 20 million copies and won multiple awards, but also raised over $63 million for charity.

As the world waits with bated breath for the release of ‘Michael’, the entertainment industry is abuzz with anticipation. The biopic promises a riveting journey into the life of an artist who continues to inspire generations, while the documentary ‘The Greatest Night in Pop’ promises a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reliving one of the most iconic moments in music history.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

