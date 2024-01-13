New Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ to Illuminate the King of Pop’s Life

A new biopic titled ‘Michael,’ capturing the life and times of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is set to hit the silver screen. The film is slated for release in 2025, with Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, assuming the revered role of his uncle. The film’s crew boasts a strong line-up with Graham King, celebrated for his work on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ taking the helm as a producer, alongside the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain.

From Script to Screen

Acclaimed ‘Gladiator’ writer John Logan has penned the script for the biopic. The project has been in the making since 2019, with King securing the rights to Jackson’s music from his estate. The film has landed international distribution rights with Lionsgate, marking another milestone in its journey towards release.

Unveiling the King of Pop

The film promises to present a comprehensive portrayal of Michael Jackson’s life. It will delve into his journey from childhood stardom with the Jackson 5 to his rise as the greatest entertainer of all time, along with his struggles and controversies. The director, Antoine Fuqua, who carved his early career with music videos, expressed his deep connection with film and music, and how Michael Jackson’s work shaped his own creations. He further emphasized Jackson’s role as the first Black artist receiving heavy rotation on MTV, underlining his influence on the music industry.

A Promise of Authenticity

Fuqua expressed his excitement about the project, stating that the opportunity to make a movie about Jackson’s life was ‘irresistible’. He highlighted that the film will depict the ‘good, bad, and the ugly’ aspects of Jackson’s life, promising a balanced and genuine portrayal. The director was reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jaafar’s portrayal of his uncle, raising expectations for an emotive and powerful performance.