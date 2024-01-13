en English
Arts & Entertainment

New Mean Girls Movie: Retaining Charm Amidst Criticism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:48 pm EST
Unfolding on the silver screen is the latest adaptation of the Mean Girls franchise. The new Mean Girls movie, a cinematic version of the Broadway musical, which in turn was adapted from the iconic 2004 film, has made its theatrical debut. The narrative, penned once again by the brilliant Tina Fey and produced by Lorne Michaels, aims to retain the successful elements that catapulted the franchise to fame.

Revisiting the World of Mean Girls

Step into the world of Cady Heron, portrayed by Angourie Rice, a naive home-schooled teenager from Kenya navigating the intricate social hierarchy of an American high school. Central to her journey are the interaction and conflicts with the infamous ‘Plastics’ – a clique led by Regina George, played by Rene Rapp, who also portrayed the character on Broadway.

Music and Adaptation

As part of its transition from stage to screen, the film has judiciously trimmed down many of the musical numbers. Yet, the production retains a few standout songs like ‘Meet the Plastics’ and ‘World Burn’ that maintain the musical essence of the story. While the new adaptation has been described as lacking the tartness of the original and being somewhat over-padded, it manages to hold onto its charm and likability.

A Tale of High School Drama

The narrative continues to delve into the drama of high school life, complete with themes of betrayal, comeuppance, and self-discovery. The performances, especially from Rene Rapp, infuse energy into the film, even if they sometimes lack the nuance of the original cast. Despite criticism, the new Mean Girls movie stands as a reflection of the current social climate, with updated characters and storyline for a Gen Z audience.

Arts & Entertainment Kenya United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

