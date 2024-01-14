New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Charms Despite Being Over-Padded

The 2004 comedy, ‘Mean Girls’, once a symbol of teenage angst and rivalry, has morphed into a movie musical, echoing the footsteps of a Broadway production, and has made its way to theaters. The movie is a modern retelling of the original story, with the quintessential home-schooled teen Cady, hailing from Kenya, grappling with the American high school societal structure. The narrative unfolds as Cady confronts various social clusters, the most noteworthy being the ‘Plastics’, led by the dominant Regina.

Retaining the Core and Introducing the New

The film, penned by Tina Fey with songs by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, retains the crucial plotline of the original while introducing new elements. The Broadway production’s songs have been considerably trimmed, yet notable pieces like ‘Meet the Plastics’ and ‘World Burn’ persevere, giving Regina’s character a vibrant showcase.

Audience Reception and Performance Highlights

The adaptation may lack the sharp edges of the original, appearing somewhat over-stuffed, but nonetheless, it manages to captivate and connect with the viewers. The performance of Rene Rapp as Regina is particularly lauded, her commanding presence infusing life into her character.

Trend of Movie to Musical and Back

There is a fascinating trend afoot, turning movies into stage musicals and then back into movie musicals. ‘Mean Girls’ is the most recent to join this list. The success of ‘The Producers,’ the transformation of Disney movies into stage shows, and the recent wave of popular American films transitioning into stage musicals underscores this trend. The distinct approach of ‘Mean Girls’ focuses on solos and duets, rearranged to sound like pop songs, indicating a promising future for more movies based on musicals based on movies.

The new ‘Mean Girls’ movie musical has, despite some viewers’ initial unawareness of it being a musical adaptation, garnered positive reception and made a significant dent at the box office, pulling in an estimated $31 million over the weekend.