New 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: Balancing Classic and Contemporary

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical: Balancing Classic and Contemporary

A new cinematic rendition of the much-loved film ‘Mean Girls’ has hit the screens as a movie musical, with original screenplay maestro Tina Fey lending her pen to the adaptation. Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, the directors at the helm, grappled with the task of melding elements from the 2004 iconic film and the Broadway musical within a tight budget and a PG-13 rating, culminating in a 1 hour and 52 minutes run time.

A Modernized ‘Mean Girls’

The new ‘Mean Girls’ movie musical manages to encapsulate the essence and key plot points of the original, preserving renowned lines and scenes, while carefully omitting or modifying others to resonate with today’s audience sensibilities, steering clear of any content that could be deemed offensive by contemporary viewers. Notably, some jests and songs from the original and the musical, such as ‘It Roars’ and ‘Stop,’ have been excised.

Injecting a dose of modernity, the film incorporates facets of social media, reflecting the technological evolution since 2004. The directors have endeavored to render the characters more personal in this updated milieu, fully cognizant of the film’s significance to its ardent fan base.

Striking a Balance: Classic and Contemporary

Despite the modifications, the film remains faithful to the spirit of ‘Mean Girls,’ presenting a fresh perspective on the narrative for both new and longstanding fans. The film’s marketing strategy has subtly downplayed its musical aspect, a move potentially influenced by the past box office underperformance of other musical films. However, the film has debuted to largely positive reviews and is forecasted to top the domestic box office in its opening weekend, with a projected total gross of $30 million.

0
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

