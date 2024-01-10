New 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: An Adaptation Anchored in Nostalgia

The latest adaptation of Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls,' now in a movie musical format, directed by the talented Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., resurrects the iconic 2004 comedy's most beloved lines and scenes. Fey, the original creator, has stayed intimately involved, penning the screenplay for this adaptation two decades after the original hit the screens.

Advertisment

The Role of Nostalgia

While the film retains much of the original's charm, it is its unflinching adherence to the 2004 version that also perpetuates certain outdated and problematic elements, notably fatphobia. This underscores the role of nostalgia in the film, as the new adaptation appears more like an augmented supplement to the original rather than a standalone film. Its loyalty to the first movie, while applaudable in some respects, seems to limit its potential, leaving viewers pondering what a truly contemporary remake could've been.

Outstanding Performances

Advertisment

Auli'i Cravalho shines as Janis, commanding the spotlight with her potent performance and outstanding vocal prowess. Rene Rapp's Regina George breathes a new life into the character, infusing it with a captivating, seductive R&B flair, a marked departure from Rachel McAdams' comedic portrayal. The other characters oscillate between being too similar to their predecessors or offering a fresh and interesting take on the roles.

Reflections on the Adaptation

The film, laden with engaging songs and captivating choreography, does justice to the original in many ways. However, its steadfast commitment to the first movie may have inadvertently curtailed its potential. The film, rated PG-13 for its content including sexual material, strong language, and teen drinking, is a testament to the enduring popularity of 'Mean Girls' but also a reflection of the need for adaptations to evolve with changing times and societal norms.