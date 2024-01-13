New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical: A Modern Adaptation with Respect to the Original

On January 12, 2024, a familiar yet reimagined tale unfolded on the silver screen as the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie musical premiered. This adaptation, a labor of love from original screenwriter Tina Fey, directors Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, was a blend of the beloved 2004 classic film and the Broadway musical. Despite budgetary constraints and a PG-13 rating mandate, the film offered fans a duration of 1 hour and 52 minutes of nostalgia, humor, and fresh twists.

A Balancing Act: The Old and the New

The directors approached this remake with a clear understanding of the original’s passionate fandom and the duty to update certain aspects for modern audiences. Staying true to the essence of ‘Mean Girls’, the movie preserved key plot points and iconic lines, even as it excluded some songs from the stage show, such as ‘It Roars’ and ‘Stop’.

Modernized and Reworked

The new movie saw significant changes, notably the handling of technology and social media and a reworked ending. Some classic lines and scenes were altered or omitted, ensuring the humor remained relevant and palatable for today’s audiences. The film also saw new developments in character relationships, one of the most surprising being Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall’s secret romance.

Adapting to Contemporary High School Life

The film adapted itself to portray an authentic image of contemporary high school life, integrating the influence of social media. This was seen in a viral challenge that emerged from Regina’s fall during a talent show number. Despite the alterations, the core of ‘Mean Girls’ remained intact, offering fans a familiar yet refreshed experience of this modern classic.