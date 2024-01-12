en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

New ‘Mean Girls’ Film Adaptation: A Modern Twist on a Classic

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:03 pm EST
New ‘Mean Girls’ Film Adaptation: A Modern Twist on a Classic

A fresh spin on the cult classic, the 2024 film adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’ seamlessly weaves in modern elements, making it a re-imagined rendition that commands attention. The original 2004 comedy, a brainchild of Tina Fey, has been transformed into a musical with a more inclusive narrative and a diverse cast. The new adaptation introduces social media as a crucial plot point, a testament to its relevance in contemporary society.

Cast and Characters

Angourie Rice steps into the shoes of Lindsay Lohan, effortlessly embodying the character. The infamous trio, The Plastics, are portrayed by Rene Rapp, Avantika, and Bebe Wood, each bringing their unique flair to the roles. Principal Duvall’s character sees a transformation with the evolution of humor since the 2000s, as mentioned by Tina Fey. The storyline also introduces a new subplot with Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall emerging as a couple.

Modern Sensibilities

Several jokes from the original film have been replaced or removed to align with current sensibilities, moving away from elements like slut-shaming and racial insensitivity. The story is now primarily seen through the eyes of Janis (played by Auli’i Cravalho), who is openly gay, and Damian (portrayed by Jaquel Spivey). Their musical numbers differ from those in the stage production, adding a fresh perspective.

Social Media and Musical Updates

Regina George’s character, a catalyst for school chaos, no longer relies on a copy machine to disseminate the infamous Burn Book. Instead, the book’s contents are posted on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, highlighting the role of these platforms in shaping school dynamics and influencing events. However, not all songs from the stage musical find their way into the film, with several numbers omitted from the soundtrack.

Theme and Message

The film adaptation takes a stronger stance against misogyny, amplifying its damaging effects more than the original film. This shift in focus underlines the importance of evolving narratives to reflect societal progress and the need for respectful interactions.

0
Arts & Entertainment Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
6 mins ago
Highlife Musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah Survives Severe Car Accident
In a remarkable twist of fate, renowned Ghanaian highlife singer, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, and three others narrowly escaped a severe car accident that could have ended in tragedy. The incident, which occurred on January 9 in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region, saw the artist’s vehicle lose control due to a combination of wet road conditions, poor road
Highlife Musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah Survives Severe Car Accident
Kingdom Season 5: A Dive into Ancient China's Warring States Period
10 mins ago
Kingdom Season 5: A Dive into Ancient China's Warring States Period
ROG Cetra SpeedNova: Redefining Wireless Gaming with Dual Connectivity and Adaptive ANC
13 mins ago
ROG Cetra SpeedNova: Redefining Wireless Gaming with Dual Connectivity and Adaptive ANC
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
6 mins ago
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
Metro Boomin's Artistic Pledge: A Testament of Dedication
6 mins ago
Metro Boomin's Artistic Pledge: A Testament of Dedication
Diverse Melodies: A Week of New Music Releases Across Genres
8 mins ago
Diverse Melodies: A Week of New Music Releases Across Genres
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
30 seconds
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
34 seconds
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
Posolo Tuilagi Awaits French Passport to Qualify for French Rugby Team Selection
59 seconds
Posolo Tuilagi Awaits French Passport to Qualify for French Rugby Team Selection
Manel Kape's Weight Miss Leads to UFC Vegas 84 Bout Cancellation
1 min
Manel Kape's Weight Miss Leads to UFC Vegas 84 Bout Cancellation
Iowa Man Runs in Tribute to Perry School Shooting Victims
5 mins
Iowa Man Runs in Tribute to Perry School Shooting Victims
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
6 mins
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
Colorado Buffaloes Secure Defensive Transfer Nikhil Webb-Walker
7 mins
Colorado Buffaloes Secure Defensive Transfer Nikhil Webb-Walker
January 6 Capitol Riot: Diverse Opinions Spotlight Truth and Accountability
8 mins
January 6 Capitol Riot: Diverse Opinions Spotlight Truth and Accountability
Key Players and Their Impact in the 2023-24 NBA Season
8 mins
Key Players and Their Impact in the 2023-24 NBA Season
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app