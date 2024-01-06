New Isekai Anime ‘Sasaki And Peeps’ to Debut, Bringing Magic and Interdimensional Adventures

The world of anime is set to welcome a new entrant with the premiere of Sasaki And Peeps, an isekai series that promises to whisk the audience away on an interdimensional adventure. The series introduces viewers to Sasaki, a middle-aged man feeling the weight of his mundane corporate life, and Piercarlo, a sage disguised as a Java sparrow. As Sasaki navigates through his life, he decides to adopt a pet to break the monotony, unknowingly choosing Piercarlo, who gifts him magical abilities and the power to traverse through worlds.

Unveiling a World of Magic and Adventure

Sasaki’s life takes an extraordinary turn as he finds himself embroiled in chaotic adventures, dodging magical assassins, and dealing with interdimensional bureaucracy. The series is not just about the adventures; it’s a reflection on companionship, the quest for meaning, and the unexpected turns life can take, wrapped in an enchanting layer of fantasy.

A Star-studded Cast

Directed by Mirai Minato and scripted by Deko Akao, the series boasts a stellar cast of voice actors, including the talents of Tomokazu Sugita, Aoi Yūki, and Rie Takahashi. Their voices breathe life into the characters, adding depth and nuance to the narrative.

Accessible Worldwide

Starting January 5, 2024, at 7:00 AM E.T., ‘Sasaki And Peeps’ will be available for streaming on AT-X and Crunchyroll. While the series is region-restricted, international viewers can still enjoy the series via VPN services, including Nord VPN and Atlas VPN.