New Idol of Ram Lalla to be Installed at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

In a significant religious event, the new idol of Ram Lalla, meticulously crafted by Arun Yogiraj, a renowned sculptor from Mysuru, is set to grace the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The installation ceremony is scheduled for January 22. The stone sculpture, a depiction of a five-year-old Ram Lalla, weighs between 150 to 200 kg. The idol is expected to replace the current one in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum on January 17.

Unveiling the Idol

The idol, chosen by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will undergo the pran pratishtha ritual. Arun Yogiraj was among three sculptors selected for the task of creating an idol of ‘Ram Lalla’. The official announcement of Yogiraj’s selection followed Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s social media post, which disclosed information about the chosen idol and the sculptor on January 1.

A Grand Consecration

The grand consecration ceremony will commence at 12:20 pm on January 22. As part of the ceremony, 121 Acharyas will conduct the rituals. Events marking the Ram temple consecration will take place in various parts of the world. The idol will be placed in the ‘Garbh Griha’ of the temple on January 18, followed by the Pran Pratishtha on January 22. The idol’s weight is estimated to be around 150-200kgs.

Impact on Train Services

There will be some impact on train services due to the event. Ten trains, including Vande Bharat, have been cancelled, while 35 trains, including Doon Express, will run on alternate routes due to the doubling of tracks and electrification. The Ram temple is scheduled to open on January 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.