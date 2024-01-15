en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

New Idol of Ram Lalla to be Installed at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
New Idol of Ram Lalla to be Installed at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

In a significant religious event, the new idol of Ram Lalla, meticulously crafted by Arun Yogiraj, a renowned sculptor from Mysuru, is set to grace the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The installation ceremony is scheduled for January 22. The stone sculpture, a depiction of a five-year-old Ram Lalla, weighs between 150 to 200 kg. The idol is expected to replace the current one in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum on January 17.

Unveiling the Idol

The idol, chosen by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will undergo the pran pratishtha ritual. Arun Yogiraj was among three sculptors selected for the task of creating an idol of ‘Ram Lalla’. The official announcement of Yogiraj’s selection followed Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s social media post, which disclosed information about the chosen idol and the sculptor on January 1.

A Grand Consecration

The grand consecration ceremony will commence at 12:20 pm on January 22. As part of the ceremony, 121 Acharyas will conduct the rituals. Events marking the Ram temple consecration will take place in various parts of the world. The idol will be placed in the ‘Garbh Griha’ of the temple on January 18, followed by the Pran Pratishtha on January 22. The idol’s weight is estimated to be around 150-200kgs.

Impact on Train Services

There will be some impact on train services due to the event. Ten trains, including Vande Bharat, have been cancelled, while 35 trains, including Doon Express, will run on alternate routes due to the doubling of tracks and electrification. The Ram temple is scheduled to open on January 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

0
Arts & Entertainment Finance India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
49 seconds ago
2024 Tet Gift Collection: A Fusion of Vietnamese Traditional Lacquer Techniques & Classic Art
In a novel amalgamation of traditional Vietnamese lacquer techniques and classic artworks, the 2024 Tet Gift Collection has been unveiled. The collection, inspired by the renowned lacquer artist Nguyen Huyen’s 1975 ‘Ngu Tao’ (Fish and Hornwort) painting, offers a unique way to celebrate the New Year. This iconic painting, portraying four elegant goldfish intertwined with
2024 Tet Gift Collection: A Fusion of Vietnamese Traditional Lacquer Techniques & Classic Art
Critics Choice Awards: Controversy Erupts over Actors-Turned-Singers Joke
16 mins ago
Critics Choice Awards: Controversy Erupts over Actors-Turned-Singers Joke
Studio Green Unveils Teaser for 'Kanguva' Second Look
16 mins ago
Studio Green Unveils Teaser for 'Kanguva' Second Look
'Machinal': A Bold Expressionist Play Set to Captivate London
11 mins ago
'Machinal': A Bold Expressionist Play Set to Captivate London
Saajan Singh: From Dance India Dance 2 to Web Series Debut?
11 mins ago
Saajan Singh: From Dance India Dance 2 to Web Series Debut?
Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Body Confidence and Health Journey Amidst Weight Gain
11 mins ago
Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Body Confidence and Health Journey Amidst Weight Gain
Latest Headlines
World News
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
26 seconds
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
1 min
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
1 min
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
1 min
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
Biden Administration Taps Controversial SPLC for Domestic Terrorism Strategy
1 min
Biden Administration Taps Controversial SPLC for Domestic Terrorism Strategy
Prevention vs Punishment: The Battle against Child Sexual Abuse
5 mins
Prevention vs Punishment: The Battle against Child Sexual Abuse
JH Rehabilitation Introduces India's First Rehab Pongal Celebration
6 mins
JH Rehabilitation Introduces India's First Rehab Pongal Celebration
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
6 mins
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
NeuPath Health Inc. Acquires Assets of London Spine Institute
6 mins
NeuPath Health Inc. Acquires Assets of London Spine Institute
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
11 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
32 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app