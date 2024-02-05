New Home Sought for Laura Hudson's Textile Masterpiece

Art lovers and collectors take note, a significant textile artwork by the late Laura Hudson, believed to depict the Manawatū River and the Ruahine and Tararua Ranges, is seeking a fresh place to be admired. This masterpiece, previously gracing the Palmerston North City Council chamber, needs a new home to continue its legacy. Measuring 3m by 1.3m and 5cm thick, it presents an intricate blend of hand-dyed fabric, detailed machine stitching and yarn tufts representing birds in flight, embodying Hudson's unique artistic vision.

From Chamber to Chateau

The piece was kept at the home of the former director of Manawatū Art Gallery, Margaret Taylor, after its removal from the council chamber. However, with Taylor transitioning to a retirement village and her residence hitting the market, the responsibility of rehousing Taylor's art collection, including the Laura Hudson artwork, has fallen on Sue Artner, a former art teacher at Queen Elizabeth College.

An Artistic Legacy

Hudson, who passed away in 2021, was a highly accomplished artist. Her works have been featured in significant publications, cementing her place in the global textile and printmaking community. Her work is known for its intricate detailing and layered themes of migration, displacement, urban decay, and women’s domestic labour, offering viewers a deep, immersive experience.

Preserving the Masterpiece

The artwork, while primarily in good condition, may require fumigation and minor repair to a small hole in the woollen edging. The task at hand is finding a suitable space—a school or public building, perhaps—where it can be displayed and appreciated anew. This quest for a new home is not just about relocating a large piece of textile art, but ensuring the preservation and continuation of Hudson's artistic legacy.