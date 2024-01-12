en English
Arts & Entertainment

New Hampshire State Council on the Arts Opens Applications for Cultural Facilities Grants

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST
New Hampshire State Council on the Arts Opens Applications for Cultural Facilities Grants

The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts has opened its doors once again for the Cultural Facilities grants, inviting all arts and cultural organizations in the state to apply. This grant is aimed at encouraging long-term improvements in venues that host cultural programming, thus enhancing the state’s vibrant arts scene.

Grant Details and Eligibility

These grants are designed to bolster the cultural infrastructure of New Hampshire, with grant amounts varying from $2,000 to $25,000. The projects funded by these grants are expected to take place between April 1, 2024, and January 31, 2025. To be eligible for the grant, organizations need to have a proven track record of providing arts programming, hold 501(c)(3) status, and have a lease of at least three years on the facility to be improved.

Emphasis on ADA Compliance

One of the unique aspects of the Cultural Facilities grants is the emphasis on adherence to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. The council encourages organizations to make their venues more accessible, ensuring that art and culture can be enjoyed by all. If the facility to be improved is historic, an additional review is required to ensure the preservation of its historical integrity.

Application Process and Deadline

Organizations interested in applying for the grant have until February 9 to submit their applications. For more information about the grant and the application process, organizations can visit the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts’ website.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

