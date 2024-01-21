New 'Failure Frame' Anime Confirmed for 2024 Release with Trailer

A new quest unfurls in the anime universe as 'Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells' gears up for its debut in 2024. The highly anticipated series, colloquially known as 'Failure Frame,' promises an engaging narrative that revolves around the protagonist, Mimori Touka, and his peers who undergo a transformative journey in a fantasy realm.

From Outcast to Avenger

Transported to a mystical world by a goddess, Mimori's classmates are blessed with extraordinary abilities and tasked with the duty of heroes. In a cruel twist of fate, Mimori is deemed the weakest among them, scorned and cast into a dungeon. The plot gains momentum as Mimori discovers the latent potency in his 'worthless' skills, stoking the embers of vengeance within him. The ensuing narrative chronicles Mimori's quest for retribution after escaping the dungeon, armed with his newly discovered powerful low-level spells.

Behind the Scenes

The anime adaptation of 'Failure Frame' is being crafted by the seasoned hands at the Seven Arcs studio. Notable figures such as director Michio Fukuda, writer Yasuhiro Nakanishi, and art director Yoko Nakao helm the project, ensuring the adaptation stays true to its roots while offering a refreshing take.

A Legacy of Success

The original 'Failure Frame' story, penned by Kaoru Shinozaki, began as a novel in 2017. Its unique plot and engaging characters led to adaptations into light novels and manga, earning a cult following. The works were also translated into English by Seven Seas, extending the reach of 'Failure Frame' beyond Japanese borders. With the anime set to air on prominent Japanese television networks like TBS, 'Failure Frame' is poised to leave an indelible mark on the global anime landscape.