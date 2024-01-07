en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

New Faces Triumph at Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Judith Light, Nick Offerman Among Winners

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
New Faces Triumph at Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Judith Light, Nick Offerman Among Winners

In a celebration of talent, perseverance and creative ingenuity, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards rolled out its red carpet for some fresh faces in the television industry. With a range of categories encompassing every technical and performance aspect of television production, the awards brought to the forefront a blend of established and emerging stars, marking their first Emmy recognitions.

A Triumph for New Emmy Recipients

Judith Light, a household name recognized for her role in the beloved sitcom ‘Who’s The Boss?’, finally clinched her first Emmy after a career spanning nearly five decades. Her riveting performance in an episode of ‘Poker Face’ earned her this long-awaited accolade. Nick Offerman, known for his gruff demeanor and comedic timing, won his first Emmy for best guest actor in a drama series. Offerman’s portrayal of a survivalist in ‘The Last of Us,’ an HBO series inspired by the renowned video game, struck a chord with the jury.

Young Stars Shine Bright

Contrasting with the seasoned actors, fresh talent also basked in the limelight. Storm Reid, who charmed the audience in ‘The Last of Us,’ won for best guest actress in a drama, marking her first Emmy win. Sam Richardson, recognized for his role in ‘Ted Lasso,’ and Jasmine Guy, acclaimed for her performance in ‘Chronicles Of Jessica Wu,’ were among the first-time Emmy recipients.

The Unconventional Triumphs

The Creative Arts Emmys, which sets the stage for the main Emmy ceremony, also honored ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ as the best television movie. The awards ceremony is set to continue with more nominees, including Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Oprah Winfrey. The main Emmys ceremony is scheduled to air on Fox, with Anthony Anderson taking the helm as the host.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Retired Author's Book Takes Off After Daughter's Viral TikTok Campaign
Retired author, Kelly J. Frank, who initially suffered a disappointing launch of his debut self-help finance book, ‘To the Moon Investing’, has experienced a remarkable reversal of fortune, all thanks to his daughter’s clever utilization of social media. The book, originally launched in a local library, was met with an underwhelming response, garnering a mere
Retired Author's Book Takes Off After Daughter's Viral TikTok Campaign
Brighton Dome Unveils Eclectic Theatre Programme for the Season
5 mins ago
Brighton Dome Unveils Eclectic Theatre Programme for the Season
Intence Continues New Year's Day Tradition with 'Year of Gear'
6 mins ago
Intence Continues New Year's Day Tradition with 'Year of Gear'
James Haven: The Protective Brother Behind Angelina Jolie
3 mins ago
James Haven: The Protective Brother Behind Angelina Jolie
Basdeo Panday: A Tribute to the Multifaceted Legacy of Trinidad and Tobago's Former Prime Minister
4 mins ago
Basdeo Panday: A Tribute to the Multifaceted Legacy of Trinidad and Tobago's Former Prime Minister
Musical Extravaganza: Diverse Acts Set to Enthrall Fans Across Ireland
4 mins ago
Musical Extravaganza: Diverse Acts Set to Enthrall Fans Across Ireland
Latest Headlines
World News
Sunil Gavaskar Backs Kohli, Rohit for T20 World Cup Squad
1 min
Sunil Gavaskar Backs Kohli, Rohit for T20 World Cup Squad
Personal Change and Societal Transformation: A Case Study
2 mins
Personal Change and Societal Transformation: A Case Study
Houston Triumphs Over Indianapolis in Thrilling Football Encounter
2 mins
Houston Triumphs Over Indianapolis in Thrilling Football Encounter
The Legal Maze: Donald Trump's Civil Fraud Case Trial
3 mins
The Legal Maze: Donald Trump's Civil Fraud Case Trial
Gonzaga Bulldogs Dominate San Diego Toreros in College Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Gonzaga Bulldogs Dominate San Diego Toreros in College Basketball Showdown
Ron DeSantis Declines Nikki Haley's VP Offer: A Firm No to Vice-Presidential Role
3 mins
Ron DeSantis Declines Nikki Haley's VP Offer: A Firm No to Vice-Presidential Role
Houston Texans Secure Playoff Spot Amid Reid Laymance's Illustrious Sports Journalism Journey
3 mins
Houston Texans Secure Playoff Spot Amid Reid Laymance's Illustrious Sports Journalism Journey
Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases
4 mins
Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases
Max Potential Care Home Earns 'Good' Rating from CQC
4 mins
Max Potential Care Home Earns 'Good' Rating from CQC
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
1 hour
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
1 hour
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app