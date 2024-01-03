en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

New Era for X-Men: ‘Fall of the House of X 1’ Marks Significant Shift

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:36 am EST
New Era for X-Men: ‘Fall of the House of X 1’ Marks Significant Shift

In a dramatic turn of events, the iconic X-Men comic book series has ushered in a new era with the release of ‘Fall of the House of X 1‘, marking a stark departure from the preceding ‘Age of Krakoa’ narrative arc. This shift follows a period of revival for Marvel’s mutants, an upturn largely credited to the creative genius of writer Jonathan Hickman.

The X-Men Confront Orchis

Penned by Gerry Duggan and artistically brought to life by illustrators Lucas Werneck and Bryan Valenza, the latest issue sees the X-Men square off against the anti-mutant organization, Orchis. The narrative is a whirlwind of intense events, from Cyclops’ manipulated trial to a failed rescue mission spearheaded by Charles Xavier, and Kate Pryde’s relentless endeavors to rally mutants worldwide against Orchis.

Homage to ‘House of X/Powers of X’

There’s a nod to the ‘House of X/Powers of X’ series, with familiar dialogue and visual tributes. However, the plot doesn’t rely solely on action. The inclusion of other Marvel characters, like Iron Man, hints at a narrative that doesn’t exist in isolation. The artwork by Werneck and Valenza offers an immersive visual experience, with a standout scene involving Wolverine and Colossus receiving particular acclaim.

Adding Emotional Depth

A poignant letter from Cyclops to the mutant race, penned by letterer Travis Lanham, infuses the issue with emotional depth. ‘Fall of the House of X 1’ effectively sets the stage for the conclusion of the ‘Age of Krakoa’. It serves as a testament to the tenacity of the X-Men, reaffirming their resilience in the face of adversity.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ruby O'Gray: The Resilient Playwright Redefining Women's Representation in Theatre

By BNN Correspondents

Venom 29: A Journey Through Time and Identity

By BNN Correspondents

Vengeance of the Moon Knight 1: A New Chapter in Moon Knight's Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Dawn Atkins: A Ballet Star Shines in Florida's Nutcracker Performances

By BNN Correspondents

How to Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Online Without Cable ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
How to Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Online Without Cable ...
heart comment 0
Kid Venom: Origins – A New Spin on the Venomverse

By BNN Correspondents

Kid Venom: Origins - A New Spin on the Venomverse
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir

By BNN Correspondents

Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
The Young and the Restless: Upcoming Storylines and Character Developments

By BNN Correspondents

The Young and the Restless: Upcoming Storylines and Character Developments
Katie Schurk and Nick Vitrano to Return to Airwaves on 95.9 KISS FM

By BNN Correspondents

Katie Schurk and Nick Vitrano to Return to Airwaves on 95.9 KISS FM
Latest Headlines
World News
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
34 seconds
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
Eddie Howe Reflects on Newcastle United's Performance Against Liverpool
38 seconds
Eddie Howe Reflects on Newcastle United's Performance Against Liverpool
Sally Werner Takes Helm as CEO of Cancer Support Community
40 seconds
Sally Werner Takes Helm as CEO of Cancer Support Community
Study Links Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy to Early Childhood Language Delays
47 seconds
Study Links Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy to Early Childhood Language Delays
Harvard’s First Black President, Claudine Gay, Resigns Amid Controversy
1 min
Harvard’s First Black President, Claudine Gay, Resigns Amid Controversy
Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recall
2 mins
Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recall
Michael Bandy's Resilience Amidst Broncos' Tumultuous Season
2 mins
Michael Bandy's Resilience Amidst Broncos' Tumultuous Season
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
3 mins
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
3 mins
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
8 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
23 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app