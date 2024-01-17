New Episode of 'Tyler Perry's Sistas' To Air Tonight: Here's What to Expect

As the clock strikes 9 p.m. Eastern tonight, fans of "Tyler Perry's Sistas" will be tuning into the third episode of the show's seventh season, titled "Grand Openings and Closings." The episode, airing on BET, brings a blend of drama, surprise, and workplace pressure to the foreground, particularly around Andi's interactions with Gary.

Streaming Options and Deals

For those unable to catch the episode on live television, several streaming platforms offer the chance to watch the episode for free. Among these are Philo, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling—each with its own subscription packages and promotional deals. Philo, for example, offers a monthly subscription priced at $25, providing access to over 60 channels. FuboTV, on the other hand, is a more expensive option at $74.99 a month.

DirectTV Stream's packages range from $69.99 to $159.99 a month after a free trial period. Sling has a promotional offer in place, with its Blue and Orange packages both starting at $20 for the first month and $40 thereafter. A combined package option is also available for those wanting a more comprehensive selection of channels.

Looking Ahead: Episode 4 Release Date Revealed

Already, viewers are looking forward to the fourth episode of this season, "Death Becomes Them." This episode will air on BET Plus and will see Andi and Sabrina competing against workplace rivals, Danni choosing Zac and Fatima over Karen, and explore the challenges faced by four single Black women in Atlanta. The release date is confirmed as January 24, 2024, and viewers can watch this episode on BET Plus by subscribing to their streaming services.