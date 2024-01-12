en English
Arts & Entertainment

New Entrant Jesse Solomon to Heat Up ‘Summer House’ Season 8

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
New Entrant Jesse Solomon to Heat Up ‘Summer House’ Season 8

The eighth installment of the much-loved ‘Summer House’ television series is set to introduce fresh dynamics and exciting new faces to its cast. Among these new entrants is Jesse Solomon, a character described as perpetually single and ever ready to mingle. His approach to relationships seems uninhibited by the relationship statuses of others, infusing an interesting twist to the plot of the upcoming season.

Jesse Solomon: A Brief Introduction

According to his official biography on Bravo.com, Jesse Solomon is a gregarious individual who seems comfortable approaching women and is not deterred by their relationship status. He works in investor relations and appears well-acquainted with the Hamptons’ summer scene. A quintessential cosmopolitan, he divides his time living between the bustling cities of New York and Miami.

His Instagram profile introduces us to his older brother, indicating a close-knit family bond. As he approaches a significant milestone in his life, Jesse appears to find solace and support in his newfound friendships, adding an emotional layer to his character arc.

Stirring The Pot: Jesse’s Role in Summer House

As depicted in the trailer for the season, Jesse is seen applying sunblock on a sunny beach day, expressing his interest in the single ladies present at a 4th of July party. He is even shown flirting with Paige DeSorbo, a character who is supposedly involved with Craig Conover from ‘Southern Charm.’ This raises the stakes for potential romantic drama and tensions within the cast, adding fuel to the already blazing plot.

The tension reaches a boiling point when Kyle Cooke, another character from the show, questions Jesse about his flirtatious behavior during the initial weekends. This interaction hints at the intense confrontations and high drama that viewers can expect in the coming episodes.

Mark Your Calendars: Season Premiere

The season premiere of ‘Summer House’ is scheduled for February 22 on Bravo. For those who prefer streaming, the episode will be available the next day on Peacock. With the introduction of new dynamics and characters like Jesse Solomon, viewers can look forward to an exciting rollercoaster of emotions, relationships, and drama in the forthcoming season.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

