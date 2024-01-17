New Chapter for Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras with Appointment of Co-Chairs

Former Co-Chair Mel Schwerdt and seasoned board member Brandon Bear have ascended to the helm of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) Board as its newly appointed Co-Chairs. This move marks the beginning of a dynamic new chapter for the organization, with both leaders carrying extensive knowledge and experience from their prior roles within the group.

A Wealth of Experience

Schwerdt, a veteran in the organization, served as co-chair from 2020 to 2022. A seasoned professional, he has a diverse portfolio of qualifications spanning business, justice administration, accountancy, law, and project management. His impressive career, boasting over 25 years of experience across public and private sectors, marks him as a valuable asset not just to the SGLMG, but in driving the wider LGBTQIA+ agenda.

Similarly, Bear brings a rich history of involvement with the organization to the table. His journey started in 2005 as a volunteer, later serving on the SGLMG Board from 2013 to 2018 and rejoining as a Director in 2022. In addition to his Mardi Gras commitments, Bear holds a pivotal managerial position at St Vincent's Health Services and is deeply involved with the NSW Association for Youth Health.

Ready for the Challenge

Both Schwerdt and Bear have voiced their honor and readiness to shoulder the responsibilities that come with their prestigious roles. Their commitment to champion LGBTQIA+ social issues through arts, culture, and celebration is evident, signaling exciting times ahead for the SGLMG.

Looking Ahead to Mardi Gras

The upcoming Mardi Gras season, set to run from February 16 to March 3, is already shaping up to be a grand spectacle. With over 100 community events planned, the season will culminate in a vibrant parade on March 2. Highlights include the inaugural Festival First Light event and various segments of the arts program, which the co-chairs are eager to promote and support. Schwerdt and Bear's term will carry on until the end of 2024, succeeding Giovanni Campolo-Arcidiaco whose tenure concluded at the SGLMG Annual General Meeting on December 9.