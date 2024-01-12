New ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ Reimagining Announces Powerhouse Cast

Breaking the mold of Universal’s monopoly on the Frankenstein franchise, a new film titled ‘The Bride’ is in the works, promising a fresh take on the classic ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ narrative. Known for her compelling performances in films like ‘Men’, ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’, and ‘The Lost Daughter’, Jessie Buckley is expected to join the project’s cast, adding a new dimension to the saga.

A New Chapter in the Frankenstein Saga

Interestingly, ‘The Bride’ is not associated with Universal Studios, traditionally the home of the Frankenstein franchise. This deviation marks a significant shift in the industry’s landscape. The last notable adaptation of this narrative was Columbia Pictures’ 1985 remake, also titled ‘The Bride’, which starred Sting as Baron Charles Frankenstein, Jennifer Beals as Eva, and Clancy Brown as Viktor.

Penelope Cruz: The New Face of the Bride

Adding another layer of intrigue to the project, Penelope Cruz has been roped in to portray the Bride. This casting choice is intriguing, considering Cruz’s husband, Javier Bardem, was previously attached to play Frankenstein’s Monster in a Universal reboot. During that period, Universal had considered either Angelina Jolie or Gal Gadot for the Bride’s role. This roundabout connection adds an interesting twist to the narrative.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and the Powerhouse Cast

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s association with ‘The Bride’ has also sparked interest and discussion among fans and critics. Known for her nuanced performances and strong character portrayals, Gyllenhaal’s involvement lends credibility to the project. Besides Buckley and Cruz, the film features Christian Bale as Frankenstein and Peter Sarsgaard as a detective, further bolstering the cast. ‘The Bride’ is set to begin production in New York City on March 4.

Meanwhile, there is still speculation about a separate project titled ‘Bride’ from A24 and Apple, potentially starring Scarlett Johansson, which has not yet begun production. Moreover, renowned director Guillermo del Toro is also working on a Frankenstein-centered movie, ensuring that Mary Shelley’s timeless gothic novel continues to inspire and captivate new generations.