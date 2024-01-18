'New Beginnings': Belleville Art Association Ushers in the New Year with Fresh Exhibition

The Belleville Art Association (BAA) welcomes the New Year with 'New Beginnings', an inspiring exhibition that breathes fresh life into the downtown Belleville art scene. Nestled at 208 Front Street, the gallery has curated an eclectic collection of artworks, encompassing both small and large pieces. The display also includes artisanal creations and specially crafted artist cards, all of which are available for purchase, providing a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Monthly Showcase of Creativity

Staying true to the BAA tradition, the gallery will host monthly opening receptions to shine a spotlight on the ingenuity and talent of its artist members. These events serve as a platform for artists to showcase their work, network with other creatives, and engage with the local community. The inaugural reception for the 'New Beginnings' exhibit is slated for Saturday, January 20, from 2 to 4 p.m., promising an afternoon of art appreciation and insightful discussions.

Fostering Community Engagement

The gallery extends a warm invitation to the public from Tuesday to Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. These open-door timings encourage community members to immerse themselves in the world of art, interact with the exhibits, and perhaps, even discover a newfound passion for the arts. By fostering engagement and interaction, the BAA aims to promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of the arts within the Belleville community.

'New Beginnings' - A Testament to Artistic Evolution

'New Beginnings' isn't merely an exhibition; it's a testament to the constant evolution and resilience of the artistic spirit. As the title suggests, it symbolises a fresh start, a renewed commitment to creativity and innovation. Each piece on display tells a story, captures an emotion, and offers a glimpse into the artist's worldview. It stands as a beacon of artistic expression and a reminder that art, much like life itself, is a constant journey of discovery and transformation.