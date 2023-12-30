en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

New Artifacts from Queen Hatshepsut’s Reign Unveiled At The Egyptian Museum

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:24 pm EST
New Artifacts from Queen Hatshepsut’s Reign Unveiled At The Egyptian Museum

The Egyptian Museum in Cairo has recently unveiled four remarkable artifacts from the venerable New Kingdom era, bringing to life the reign of the powerful Queen Hatshepsut. These artifacts, dating back to the period between 1550 and 1295 BCE, were crafted from painted limestone and depict the details of an ambitious trade expedition to the kingdom of Punt.

The Trade Mission to Punt

Located somewhere along the Red Sea coast, in present-day Somalia or Eritrea, the kingdom of Punt was a target for this particular expedition. The mission’s primary aim was to acquire a variety of exotic goods. The trade list included unusual animals, gold, incense, ebony, and trees, intended for the temple’s garden in Egypt. Among these newly unveiled pieces, one stands out—a depiction of the king and queen of Punt, marked by the queen’s obesity and the king’s contrasting slender figure.

Queen Hatshepsut: A Powerful Reign

Queen Hatshepsut, whose reign spanned 22 years, is celebrated for her outstanding accomplishments. She bolstered Egypt’s southern borders with a triumphant military campaign in Nubia and was the first to wear gloves, richly embellished with precious stones, due to a congenital defect. Hatshepsut’s royal lineage can be traced back to her father, King Thutmose I. After his demise, she shared the throne with her half-brother Thutmose II, ensuring a legitimate heir and preserving her legacy.

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Separate Account

In unrelated news, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to escalate, with Israeli airstrikes causing significant civilian displacement in Gaza. Approximately 85% of Gaza’s population is seeking refuge, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the U.S. administration persists in supporting Israel’s defense needs, citing it as critical to national interests.

0
Arts & Entertainment Conflict & Defence Egypt
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kneecap Ends 2023 With a Bang at Cork City Hall

By BNN Correspondents

Celebrities Welcome 2023: Fashion Tips, New Ventures, and Financial Triumphs

By BNN Correspondents

Binge-worthy TV Shows to End 2023: An Exploration

By BNN Correspondents

African Migrants' Harrowing Journeys: Stories of Perseverance and Hope

By BNN Correspondents

The Charman Prize: More Than Just an Art Competition ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 12 mins
The Charman Prize: More Than Just an Art Competition ...
heart comment 0
Inside the Hidden World of Ron Gittins: A Posthumous Discovery of Outsider Art

By Dil Bar Irshad

Inside the Hidden World of Ron Gittins: A Posthumous Discovery of Outsider Art
Dagmara Domińczyk & Patrick Wilson: A Shared Journey in Hollywood

By BNN Correspondents

Dagmara Domińczyk & Patrick Wilson: A Shared Journey in Hollywood
Unveiling Eurogamer’s Top Video Games of 2023: A Tapestry of Innovation and Nostalgia

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling Eurogamer's Top Video Games of 2023: A Tapestry of Innovation and Nostalgia
January 2024: OTT Platforms Set to Enthrall with a Range of Digital Debuts

By Salman Khan

January 2024: OTT Platforms Set to Enthrall with a Range of Digital Debuts
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian's Digital Package
42 seconds
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian's Digital Package
Apple Watch Saves Life: Former Animator's Heart Attack Survival Story
57 seconds
Apple Watch Saves Life: Former Animator's Heart Attack Survival Story
Premier League Round-up: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Others Secure Crucial Wins
1 min
Premier League Round-up: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Others Secure Crucial Wins
Parkinson's Patient Regains Voice in Miraculous Medical Recovery
2 mins
Parkinson's Patient Regains Voice in Miraculous Medical Recovery
Rangers Seek VAR Audio from SFA to Clarify Controversial Penalty Decision
2 mins
Rangers Seek VAR Audio from SFA to Clarify Controversial Penalty Decision
16-year-old Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Triumphs Over Raymond van Barneveld
2 mins
16-year-old Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Triumphs Over Raymond van Barneveld
Maine Blocks Trump From Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
3 mins
Maine Blocks Trump From Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
Liver Disease Admissions Surge in UK Hospitals: A Rising Health Crisis
4 mins
Liver Disease Admissions Surge in UK Hospitals: A Rising Health Crisis
Nottingham Forest Breaks Losing Streak with Victory Over Manchester United
4 mins
Nottingham Forest Breaks Losing Streak with Victory Over Manchester United
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
51 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app