New Artifacts from Queen Hatshepsut’s Reign Unveiled At The Egyptian Museum

The Egyptian Museum in Cairo has recently unveiled four remarkable artifacts from the venerable New Kingdom era, bringing to life the reign of the powerful Queen Hatshepsut. These artifacts, dating back to the period between 1550 and 1295 BCE, were crafted from painted limestone and depict the details of an ambitious trade expedition to the kingdom of Punt.

The Trade Mission to Punt

Located somewhere along the Red Sea coast, in present-day Somalia or Eritrea, the kingdom of Punt was a target for this particular expedition. The mission’s primary aim was to acquire a variety of exotic goods. The trade list included unusual animals, gold, incense, ebony, and trees, intended for the temple’s garden in Egypt. Among these newly unveiled pieces, one stands out—a depiction of the king and queen of Punt, marked by the queen’s obesity and the king’s contrasting slender figure.

Queen Hatshepsut: A Powerful Reign

Queen Hatshepsut, whose reign spanned 22 years, is celebrated for her outstanding accomplishments. She bolstered Egypt’s southern borders with a triumphant military campaign in Nubia and was the first to wear gloves, richly embellished with precious stones, due to a congenital defect. Hatshepsut’s royal lineage can be traced back to her father, King Thutmose I. After his demise, she shared the throne with her half-brother Thutmose II, ensuring a legitimate heir and preserving her legacy.

