en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

New Adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’: A Modern Spin on a Classic Tale

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
New Adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’: A Modern Spin on a Classic Tale

High school drama, teenage angst, and the quintessential struggle to fit in—these themes are revisited in the new adaptation of the iconic film-turned-Broadway-musical ‘Mean Girls’. The film, directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., introduces a modern twist to a classic tale, ensuring it resonates with today’s generation. As the movie unfolds, we follow the journey of Cady Heron, now portrayed by Angourie Rice, as she navigates through high school cliques and the complexities of young love.

Bringing a Personal Touch to the Classic

Arturo Perez Jr., having been a newcomer in various schools himself, lends his personal experiences to the film. These experiences breathe new life into the character of Cady, adding a tangible layer of authenticity to the narrative. The director duo also conducted field research at Perez’s former high school, studying the current social dynamics to bring an added layer of realism to the movie.

A Modern Perspective on Teenage Life

The new adaptation delves into the impact of social media on teenagers, a reality that was absent in the original. This contemporary perspective does not overshadow the essence of the original story but enhances it, making it more relatable for today’s audience. The plot still follows Cady Heron’s journey as an outsider, but the narrative now emphasizes inclusivity and self-discovery, reflecting the shifts in societal attitudes.

Collaborating with the Original’s Mastermind

Tina Fey, the original writer and producer, worked closely with Perez and Jayne, ensuring the new adaptation stayed true to the spirit of the original. The iconic lines and jokes from the original film have been preserved, striking a balance between nostalgia and novelty. The film’s costume designer, Tom Broeker, also played a crucial role in maintaining this balance, creating wardrobes that reflect the evolution of the characters and the plot.

In its essence, the updated ‘Mean Girls’ is a story of an outsider, but with a contemporary twist. The film spotlights the timeless struggle of fitting in, while also highlighting the importance of individuality and self-acceptance, making it a must-watch for audiences of all ages.

0
Arts & Entertainment Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G Series Records Rs.1000 Crores Sales in Just Two Days
A landmark moment has been reached in the Indian consumer tech market as Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 5G series has made an astonishing splash. Within a mere two days of the official launch, the series has recorded sales exceeding Rs.1000 crores. This achievement underlines the high demand and significant influence Xiaomi’s products maintain among Indian
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G Series Records Rs.1000 Crores Sales in Just Two Days
Calvin Klein Ad's Iconic Red Corduroy Couch Listed for Free: A Social Media Sensation
8 mins ago
Calvin Klein Ad's Iconic Red Corduroy Couch Listed for Free: A Social Media Sensation
In the Limbo of 'Development Hell': The Uncertain Future of TV Adaptations
12 mins ago
In the Limbo of 'Development Hell': The Uncertain Future of TV Adaptations
Infant Island's 'Obsidian Wreath': A Powerful Musical Exploration Amidst Global Despair
4 mins ago
Infant Island's 'Obsidian Wreath': A Powerful Musical Exploration Amidst Global Despair
El Prado Museum Champions Inclusive Language in Art Descriptions
6 mins ago
El Prado Museum Champions Inclusive Language in Art Descriptions
Bandai Namco Unveils Alisa Bosconovitch's Gameplay Trailer for Tekken 8
8 mins ago
Bandai Namco Unveils Alisa Bosconovitch's Gameplay Trailer for Tekken 8
Latest Headlines
World News
UNITO-001 Phase II Study Reveals Promising Results for Niraparib and Dostarlimab Combination in Treating HRD and PD-L1 ">=1% NSCLC and PM
1 min
UNITO-001 Phase II Study Reveals Promising Results for Niraparib and Dostarlimab Combination in Treating HRD and PD-L1 ">=1% NSCLC and PM
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G Series Records Rs.1000 Crores Sales in Just Two Days
2 mins
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G Series Records Rs.1000 Crores Sales in Just Two Days
McLean County Board Rejects Anti-Migrant Resolution Amid Public Dissent
3 mins
McLean County Board Rejects Anti-Migrant Resolution Amid Public Dissent
Suboxone and Tooth Decay: A Legal Battle Over Dental Health
3 mins
Suboxone and Tooth Decay: A Legal Battle Over Dental Health
Manhattan Community Board 5 Opposes Casino and Penn Station Redevelopment Plans
4 mins
Manhattan Community Board 5 Opposes Casino and Penn Station Redevelopment Plans
Indian Women's Hockey Team Battles for Olympic Qualification Amid Calls to Retain Coach
5 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Battles for Olympic Qualification Amid Calls to Retain Coach
Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion
5 mins
Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion
Unveiling the Benefits of Critical Illness Insurance Plans
7 mins
Unveiling the Benefits of Critical Illness Insurance Plans
Billy Stairmand: From National Championships to Paris Olympics
7 mins
Billy Stairmand: From National Championships to Paris Olympics
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
1 hour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app