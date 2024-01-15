en English
Arts & Entertainment

Nevisian Photographer Kacey Jeffers Debuts with ‘Multitudes’ at Frost Art Museum

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Nevisian Photographer Kacey Jeffers Debuts with ‘Multitudes’ at Frost Art Museum

Nevis-born photographer Kacey Jeffers is set to captivate audiences with his solo museum exhibition ‘Multitudes’ at the renowned Frost Art Museum in Miami. The exhibition, scheduled to run from January 24 to May 4, 2024, features a collection of twenty-five compelling photographs taken on Nevis between 2018 and 2022.

Reflection on Nevis’ Post-Colonial Culture

The photographs present a profound reflection on the island’s post-colonial culture, touching on various themes such as school uniforms, family life, tourism, and cultural celebrations. Through Jeffers’ artistry, each snapshot offers an immersive glimpse into the island’s unique cultural tapestry, influenced by its colonial past and present realities.

A Nod to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

‘Multitudes’ is a highlight of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Exhibition Series. This annual series celebrates the humanistic perspective that Dr. King resonated with during his historic 1965 visit to the Caribbean. By featuring Jeffers’ work, the series underscores its commitment to showcasing art that challenges perceptions and promotes understanding.

Support and Congratulatory Messages Pour In

The exhibition marks Jeffers’ debut on the museum stage, an achievement lauded by the Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, who expressed pride and extended his well wishes for the event. The exhibition is backed by the Dorothea and Steven Green Endowment, Florida International University’s (FIU) African and African Diaspora Studies program, and FIU’s College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA).

The Nevisian community has rallied behind Jeffers, with numerous congratulatory messages and expressions of intent to visit the exhibit flooding social media platforms.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

