Nevisian Photographer Kacey Jeffers Debuts with ‘Multitudes’ at Frost Art Museum

Nevis-born photographer Kacey Jeffers is set to captivate audiences with his solo museum exhibition ‘Multitudes’ at the renowned Frost Art Museum in Miami. The exhibition, scheduled to run from January 24 to May 4, 2024, features a collection of twenty-five compelling photographs taken on Nevis between 2018 and 2022.

Reflection on Nevis’ Post-Colonial Culture

The photographs present a profound reflection on the island’s post-colonial culture, touching on various themes such as school uniforms, family life, tourism, and cultural celebrations. Through Jeffers’ artistry, each snapshot offers an immersive glimpse into the island’s unique cultural tapestry, influenced by its colonial past and present realities.

A Nod to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

‘Multitudes’ is a highlight of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Exhibition Series. This annual series celebrates the humanistic perspective that Dr. King resonated with during his historic 1965 visit to the Caribbean. By featuring Jeffers’ work, the series underscores its commitment to showcasing art that challenges perceptions and promotes understanding.

Support and Congratulatory Messages Pour In

The exhibition marks Jeffers’ debut on the museum stage, an achievement lauded by the Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, who expressed pride and extended his well wishes for the event. The exhibition is backed by the Dorothea and Steven Green Endowment, Florida International University’s (FIU) African and African Diaspora Studies program, and FIU’s College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA).

The Nevisian community has rallied behind Jeffers, with numerous congratulatory messages and expressions of intent to visit the exhibit flooding social media platforms.