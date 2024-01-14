en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Arts & Entertainment

Neve Campbell Open to ‘Scream’ Return Amidst Franchise Uncertainty

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:30 pm EST
Neve Campbell Open to ‘Scream’ Return Amidst Franchise Uncertainty

In the world of cinematic horror, the ‘Scream’ franchise has carved a niche for itself. The recent upheaval within the series has left fans in suspense, with the directorial baton being passed on and key cast members exiting. In the midst of these uncertainties, actress Neve Campbell has articulated her potential willingness to return to the franchise, albeit under the ‘right circumstances.’

Exploring the Possibility of a Return

Neve Campbell, who had announced her departure from the ‘Scream’ franchise in June 2022 due to a salary dispute, has begun to express a change of sentiment. The actress, in a recent interview with Variety, indicated that she could consider resuming her role if given the right circumstances. The essence of these ‘right circumstances’, however, remains undisclosed.

A Franchise in Flux

The ‘Scream’ series is currently grappling with significant changes, notably the stepping down of Christopher Landon as the director. This shift, coupled with the departure of key cast members, has stirred a cloud of uncertainty over the franchise’s future. Campbell expressed her concern over this turmoil and the implications it might have on the upcoming movie.

Striving for Continuity

Despite the challenges, Campbell’s aspiration for the franchise’s continuity was evident. The actress, known for her deep connection with the series, vocalized her hope for the franchise to surmount these hurdles and move forward. Her disappointment over the decision to kill off a major character in the fifth film was palpable. She underscored the significance of the ‘Scream’ films to both the cast and the legion of loyal fans, emphasizing her desire to see the franchise persist and overcome its obstacles.

Arts & Entertainment
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

