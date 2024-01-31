Netflix's Top 10 Films: The Super Mario Bros Movie and Kevin Hart's Lift Lead the Chart

In the ever-changing landscape of streaming, the battle for viewer attention is fierce. The latest player in the game, the Super Mario Bros Movie, has been holding its own, comfortably nestled in Netflix's Top 10 Films list. The film sits alongside Kevin Hart's Lift, which currently claims the coveted number one spot.

Chart Dominators

The top five films of the week also include Mindcage, The Hill, and Bollywood sensation Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Despite the diversity in genre and origin, these films have managed to captivate viewers globally, reflecting the broad tastes of Netflix's demographic.

Non-English Films in the Spotlight

Not to be outdone, the non-English category has seen its share of triumphs with Badland Hunters, Sixty Minutes, and Society of the Snow leading the pack. These films have proven that language is not a barrier when it comes to compelling storytelling and high-quality production values.

Long-Standing Success Stories

The Super Mario Bros Movie has enjoyed a steady presence in the top 10 for several weeks, demonstrating its staying power. However, the longest-standing film on the list is Leo, the animated film featuring a lovable lizard protagonist. A testament to its widespread appeal, Leo has maintained its position for an impressive ten weeks.

Viewership Numbers and New Entrants

Notably, the Kevin Hart-led Lift has garnered a whopping 17.4 million views and 31 million hours watched, maintaining its top spot for three consecutive weeks. With other popular films like The Legend of Tarzan and The Favourite, starring the Oscar-winning trio Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz, also making the list, the competition is cut-throat. Newcomers Dumb Money and a Kristen Bell-led film about a coupon scam have also made their debut on the list, adding fresh narratives to the mix.