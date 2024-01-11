Netflix's 'The Fall of the House of Usher': A Fresh Take on Poe

Editor Brett Bachman's fascinating conversation with Bleeding Cool about 'The Fall of the House of Usher', a Netflix miniseries created by Mike Flanagan, paints a vivid picture of a unique approach to adapting the works of Edgar Allan Poe. The series stands out not only for its adaptation of the titular story but also for its incorporation of elements from different Poe tales, reflected in the episode titles.

Shattering Expectations

Bachman expressed his surprise at the modern setting of the series and its thematic departure from traditional gothic horror. Instead of leaning into the typical gloom and doom, Flanagan aimed to create a 'rock show' atmosphere, satirizing the facets of American capitalism. This unexpected twist to the adaptation brings forth a fresh and engaging perspective for the viewers.

Behind the Scenes: The Masquerade Sequence

Bachman gave an intriguing account of the process of editing the series' most challenging scene - the masquerade sequence from the second episode. It involved intricate storytelling, a blend of practical and visual effects, and a delicate buildup of suspense. To add authenticity to the scene, Bachman went to the extent of recording death moans using his iPhone.

Star-Studded Cast and Streaming Details

The series, which critiques the moral decay and stubbornness of its characters, boasts of a high-profile cast including Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Henry Thomas, and Mark Hamill. 'The Fall of the House of Usher' is currently available for streaming on Netflix, offering viewers a compelling reinterpretation of Poe's timeless classics.