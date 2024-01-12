Netflix’s The Crown Memorabilia Set for Unique Online Auction

An unparalleled online auction is on the horizon, featuring a cornucopia of costumes and items from the well-loved Netflix series, The Crown. The auction is set to parade a medley of memorabilia, including significant pieces like Princess Diana’s engagement ring and royal carriages. This event offers an exceptional opportunity for fans of the show and collectors of television memorabilia to bid on, and perhaps own a fragment of the critically recognized drama. The series has bewitched audiences worldwide with its nuanced portrayal of the British royal family. The auction, expected to draw substantial attention from series’ enthusiasts and royal history buffs alike, presents a singular chance to acquire authentic props and costumes integral to the show’s production.

Unveiling the Crown Treasures

Included in the auction is Princess Diana’s much-loved Jaguar convertible, a prominent feature in The Crown, along with an array of other memorabilia from the series. The event will showcase replicas of the Gold State Coach and the Coronation Throne, as well as Diana’s infamous ‘revenge dress’ and a script bearing the autographs of the main cast members. Set to take place on February 7 in London, the auction is an exclusive conduit to owning a piece of televisual history.

More Than Just Memorabilia

The auction transcends the bounds of mere memorabilia collection. It houses over 450 items from The Crown, with standout pieces like Princess Diana’s revenge dress, Jackie Kennedy’s pink suit, and Queen Elizabeth’s gowns and Launer handbags. Interestingly, the auction also includes items that never graced the small screen in the series. In a commendable move, the proceeds from the auction will be funneled into The Crown Scholarship program at the National Film and Television School, thus aligning the love for the series with a noble cause.

A Unique Intersection of Art, History, and Philanthropy

This auction represents a unique convergence of art, history, and philanthropy. It is not merely an event for fans to acquire tangible pieces of a beloved television series; it is a rare opportunity to support a worthy cause while owning a slice of the meticulously crafted portrayal of royal history. The allure of the auction lies not just in the objects themselves, but also in the stories they tell and the futures they will help shape through the scholarship program.