Arts & Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘The Brothers Sun’: A Testament to Rising Asian Representation in Hollywood

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:15 am EST
Netflix is making waves with its latest hit, ‘The Brothers Sun’, a daring portrayal of an Asian mob family based in Los Angeles. Featuring Michelle Yeoh in the commanding role of Mama Sun, the series is a testament to the growing trend of Asian immigrant narratives gaining momentum in the United States. This surge in popularity was notably catalyzed by the overwhelming success of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, a film that captured the global audience’s attention and sparked a newfound appreciation for Asian-centric content.

Asian Representation in Hollywood

Asian representation in Hollywood has seen a dramatic increase, as highlighted by a report from the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. Streaming platforms, with their ability to transcend geographical and language barriers, have played a pivotal role in this progress. The universal appeal of shows like ‘Squid Game’ and the burgeoning popularity of K-dramas have reinforced that narratives with a strong local flavor can resonate with audiences worldwide.

A Shift in the Narrative

‘The Brothers Sun’, alongside other popular shows like ‘Beef’ featuring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, attests to a significant shift in the industry. Asian stories and creators are no longer on the fringe, but are increasingly taking center stage. This shift is further exemplified by films like Celine Song’s Oscar-tipped ‘Past Lives’, which delve into deeper themes such as displacement and migration.

The Future of Asian Narratives

The burden of authenticity is gradually being shared among Asian artists in Hollywood, enhancing the richness and diversity of cinema and storytelling. Asian narratives are stepping out from the constraints of the western gaze, confidently charting their own path. ‘The Brothers Sun’ embodies this trend, presenting an authentic and creative depiction of the Asian-American experience.

Arts & Entertainment Asia United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

