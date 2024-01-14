en English
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘The Brothers Sun’: A Testament to Hollywood’s Embrace of Authentic Asian Storytelling

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:48 pm EST
Netflix’s ‘The Brothers Sun’: A Testament to Hollywood’s Embrace of Authentic Asian Storytelling

In Netflix’s latest offering, ‘The Brothers Sun,’ Michelle Yeoh shines as Mama Sun, a character deeply entrenched in the Asian-American immigrant journey. The series, which combines action and comedy, is a testament to Hollywood’s growing embrace of authentic Asian storytelling, a trend that has picked up pace since ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’

Asian Storytelling Takes Center Stage

‘The Brothers Sun’ joins a growing roster of works that present an authentic Asian perspective, such as the Golden Globe-winning series ‘Beef,’ starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, and ‘Past Lives,’ a film that explores displacement and unrequited romantic prophecy. The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative reports a significant leap in Asian representation in Hollywood, from 3.5% to 12.5% since 2007. This increase is attributed in part to streaming services’ ability to navigate language barriers, a point emphasized in director Bong Joon Ho’s commentary on subtitles.

Michelle Yeoh: A Beacon of Authenticity

‘The Brothers Sun’ leverages the global popularity of Michelle Yeoh, presenting her as a seasoned actor capable of adding depth and subtlety to the narrative. The show revolves around the reunion of a family embroiled in a mafia war, balancing violence and humor. The plot follows Charles Sun’s quest to protect his mother and younger brother following an assassination attempt on his father, the leader of a powerful Taiwanese triad.

A New Era for Asian Representation

The series is a symbol of the growing confidence within the Asian artistic community to showcase cultural peculiarities without hesitation. It portrays Asian-American narratives as central to the characters’ identities rather than mere exotic scenery. This shift in storytelling is a significant step forward in making Asian narratives mainstream, giving audiences worldwide a glimpse into an underrepresented culture and its nuances.

Arts & Entertainment Asia United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

