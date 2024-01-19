Netflix's 'Rhythm + Flow' Makes a Comeback with New Judges and Exciting Twists

Netflix's acclaimed music competition series, Rhythm + Flow, is set to return for its second season, five years after its initial premiere. The second installment will feature an all-new judging panel consisting of renowned rappers Ludacris, DJ Khaled, and Latto, and will also see Eminem appearing as a guest judge during the intense battle rounds.

A Fresh Panel and Anticipation

The announcement, made on January 18, has stirred excitement among fans and triggered discussions across social media platforms including Instagram. The first season of Rhythm + Flow, which aired on October 23, 2019, boasted a star-studded panel of judges including Cardi B, T.I., and Chance the Rapper. These industry titans guided contestants through a series of challenges, from rap battles and songwriting to live performances and music video creation.

The Prize and the Journey

The victorious contender walks away with a hefty cash prize of $250,000, although a record deal is not guaranteed. The journey is arduous, but the exposure and experience can be career-changing. The show's previous winner, D Smoke, for example, went on to secure Grammy nominations, demonstrating the platform's potential.

The Judges' Perspective

The new judges have expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming season. DJ Khaled has emphasized the significance of hip-hop as more than just music—it's a lifestyle. Ludacris underscored the importance of first impressions in the industry, while Latto, a former contestant on a reality music competition, brings a unique perspective to the judging panel, highlighting the journey from contestant to judge. The show, currently in production in Atlanta, Georgia, is slated for release later this year, promising a fresh wave of undiscovered talent.