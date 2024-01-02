en English
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Under Fire for Main Character’s Fashion Missteps

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
In a flurry of small screen fashion critique, Netflix’s latest drama ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ has sparked a wave of criticism from viewers on Jackie Howard’s wardrobe choices. Jackie, the central character, despite being the daughter of a fashion designer, has attracted criticism for her outdated and preppy style, causing a disconnect with the audience.

Caught in the Social Media Crossfire

Popular social media platforms like TikTok and X (formerly known as Twitter) have been abuzz with audience reactions. Content creators like Jianna Ewuresi have amplified the sentiment, pointing out the stark contrast between Jackie’s on-screen wardrobe and the contemporary Gen Z aesthetic. The perceived fashion gaffe has stirred a debate amongst fans, with many arguing that Jackie’s fashion choices are far from what is expected from a teen character of her background.

In Defense of Jackie’s Preppy Style

While the criticism has been prominent, there’s also a section of the audience who defend Jackie’s preppy style as fitting for her character. They argue that her academic-focused personality is well encapsulated in her dress sense. However, the overarching consensus appears to be that the outfits fail to reflect her New York fashion lineage and do not resonate with the current teen styles.

Makeup Matters Add Fuel to Fire

The wardrobe critique is not the only issue. Jackie’s makeup has become another point of contention. Audiences have argued that her makeup is either excessive or not age-appropriate, further breaking the immersion for viewers who expect a more realistic portrayal of a teenager. The audience appeal for authenticity seems to have been overshadowed by these styling missteps, causing the show’s popularity to be marred by wardrobe woes.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion Social Issues
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

