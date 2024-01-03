en English
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘Lift’ Elevates Heist Genre to New Heights

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
Netflix’s ‘Lift’ Elevates Heist Genre to New Heights

In a significant departure from his typical comedic roles, Kevin Hart takes to the skies in his new Netflix film, ‘Lift.’ The film, directed by action film maestro F. Gary Gray, tells the audacious tale of a high-altitude heist, with Hart leading a group of seasoned criminals in a daring bid to abscond with $500 million in gold from a passenger plane flying at 40,000 feet.

Action and Intrigue Collide in the Sky

The narrative of ‘Lift’ is intricately woven by Daniel Kunka, whose script imbues this high-stakes heist with a palpable sense of tension and excitement. A star-studded cast, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ursula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, and Sam Worthington, along with Viveik Kalra, Yun Jee Kim, Burn Gorman, and Paul Anderson, adds further depth and dynamism to this riveting storyline.

A Unique Twist on Classic Heist Films

With ‘Lift,’ Netflix aims to recapture the exhilarating thrill of classic heist films such as ‘Oceans 11.’ However, this is not merely a rehashing of familiar tropes. The unique twist in this narrative is the setting—the entire operation unfolds in the sky. This novel approach infuses the film with an added layer of suspense and unpredictability, setting it apart from its genre counterparts.

Anticipation for Kevin Hart’s Serious Turn

Significant anticipation surrounds Kevin Hart’s performance in ‘Lift.’ Known predominantly for his comedic prowess, Hart’s portrayal of the serious and focused Cyrus Whitaker marks a notable shift in his acting repertoire. The audience eagerly awaits to see how Hart navigates this less comedic role and whether he can successfully channel the intensity and gravitas required for this high-octane narrative.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

