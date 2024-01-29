Netflix's 'Griselda': An Unflinching Look at the Life of Drug Queenpin Griselda Blanco

Netflix's latest offering, a six-part miniseries titled 'Griselda', dives into the notorious life of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug trafficker who reigned over a cocaine cartel in Miami during the tumultuous 1980s. The series, which debuted on January 25th, has quickly caught the public eye, with Sofia Vergara's portrayal of the infamous drug queenpin garnering attention.

'Griselda': A Tale of Power and Intrigue

Helmed by the same team that brought 'Narcos' to life, including writer Doug Miro, producer Eric Newman, and director Andrés Baiz, 'Griselda' begins with a chilling quote from Pablo Escobar that underscores the fear Blanco evoked in even the most formidable drug lords. The series dives into Blanco's entry into the drug world, her unprecedented rise to power, and her eventual downfall, painting a vivid picture of a savvy, ambitious, and ruthlessly relentless woman.

Sofia Vergara's Unforgettable Performance

Best known for her light-hearted role in 'Modern Family', Sofia Vergara takes a dramatic turn, embodying Griselda Blanco with a fervor that is both captivating and formidable. Vergara's portrayal goes beyond Blanco's ruthless exterior, exploring the complex layers of a woman who wielded immense power in a male-dominated underworld. The actress's performance has received critical acclaim, with a special mention about her frequent cigarette smoking, a portrayal that has sparked a flurry of humorous and critical comments on social media.

Behind the Scenes: The Art of Simulated Substance Use

In a recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', Vergara revealed that she underwent training to simulate drug and cigarette use for her role in 'Griselda'. It's worth noting that while the cigarettes smoked on the show appear real, they are, in fact, herbal cigarettes that contain no tobacco or nicotine. Director Andrés Baiz taught Vergara how to smoke and imitate cocaine use for authenticity, though all substances used on set were fictitious.

'Griselda' offers a raw and unfiltered look into the life of one of the most feared women in drug trafficking history. It's a gripping tale of power, ambition, and the far-reaching consequences of Blanco's reign on the cocaine underworld.