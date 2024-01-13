en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘Good Grief’ Stirs Emotional Response Among Fans

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:15 am EST
Netflix’s ‘Good Grief’ Stirs Emotional Response Among Fans

Netflix’s latest romantic comedy-drama, ‘Good Grief’, has struck a chord with audiences around the globe, evoking an outpouring of emotional responses as it masterfully weaves a tale of love, loss, and acceptance. Released on January 5, the film has become a beacon of heartfelt storytelling, led by the multi-talented Dan Levy, known for his roles in ‘Sex Education’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’, and ‘Modern Family’.

A Tale of Love, Loss, and Friendship

The film unravels the poignant journey of Marcus, played by Levy, grappling with the sudden loss of his husband Oliver and father. What makes this narrative exceptionally moving is the solace and companionship Marcus finds in his two best friends, Sophie and Thomas, portrayed by Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel respectively. The trio, bound by friendship and shared grief, embark on a cathartic trip to Paris, providing viewers with an intimate look at the dynamics of grief and acceptance.

Levy’s Multi-faceted Involvement and the Fan Response

Besides delivering a compelling performance as Marcus, Levy also makes his directorial debut and serves as the writer of ‘Good Grief’. The film, therefore, not only tells a touching story but also stands as a testament to Levy’s artistic versatility. Fans have been quick to recognize this, taking to social media to express their appreciation for the film’s emotional depth and Levy’s performance. Many have confessed to being moved to tears, underscoring the film’s impact and resonance.

Establishing a Distinct Identity in the Film Industry

While Levy’s increasing popularity is undeniable, his journey to establish himself in the industry, independently of his father, Eugene Levy, is equally noteworthy. In an effort to avoid allegations of nepotism, Levy intentionally distanced himself from his father for five years. He only approached Eugene to co-create the hit comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ after proving his abilities. This commitment to carving out his own niche in the industry is reflected in the breadth and quality of his work, including ‘Good Grief’.

The film, now streaming on Netflix, has earned a 77 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and is deemed a ‘solid first feature’ and an ‘affecting look at love after death’. As part of Dan Levy’s growing repertoire, including his upcoming involvement in the animated comedy ‘Standing By’, ‘Good Grief’ continues to stir emotional responses among fans, reinforcing Levy’s position as a powerful storyteller in the film industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
38 mins ago
Rangoli Artist Akshay Jalihal Crafts a Vibrant Tribute for the Upcoming Shri Ram Temple Ceremony
In a momentous blend of faith and artistry, renowned rangoli artist, Akshay Jalihal, has crafted a mesmerizing rangoli of Lord Ram, adding vibrancy and devotion to the anticipatory atmosphere of the soon-to-be-held Pranpratishtha ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple. A significant Hindu ritual, the Pranpratishtha ceremony marks the consecration of a deity’s idol, charging it
Rangoli Artist Akshay Jalihal Crafts a Vibrant Tribute for the Upcoming Shri Ram Temple Ceremony
A Week of Celebrity Glamour: From AFI Awards in LA to Fashion Moments in Milan
58 mins ago
A Week of Celebrity Glamour: From AFI Awards in LA to Fashion Moments in Milan
Mega Family to Celebrate Sankranthi in Bengaluru Amid Ram Charan's Rising Global Fame
1 hour ago
Mega Family to Celebrate Sankranthi in Bengaluru Amid Ram Charan's Rising Global Fame
Amy Sedaris Turns Stage Fall into Comedy at 2024 National Board of Review Awards
40 mins ago
Amy Sedaris Turns Stage Fall into Comedy at 2024 National Board of Review Awards
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
51 mins ago
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
Dia Mirza Unmasks Her Journey in Bollywood: Insecurity, Struggles, and Activism
57 mins ago
Dia Mirza Unmasks Her Journey in Bollywood: Insecurity, Struggles, and Activism
Latest Headlines
World News
Mental Health Revolution in Women's Soccer: From Stigma to Support
1 min
Mental Health Revolution in Women's Soccer: From Stigma to Support
IKEA Introduces Dajlien: Redefining Home Fitness Equipment
2 mins
IKEA Introduces Dajlien: Redefining Home Fitness Equipment
Pope Francis Advocates for Dialogue between Christians and Marxists
2 mins
Pope Francis Advocates for Dialogue between Christians and Marxists
Health Ministry Dismisses Reports of Imminent HPV Vaccination Campaign
3 mins
Health Ministry Dismisses Reports of Imminent HPV Vaccination Campaign
Somali President and UN Secretary-General Discuss the Future of Somalia
3 mins
Somali President and UN Secretary-General Discuss the Future of Somalia
Actor Patrick Murray Saddled with Hefty Parking Fine Amid Personal Health Crisis
4 mins
Actor Patrick Murray Saddled with Hefty Parking Fine Amid Personal Health Crisis
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Elections: Impact on Cross-Strait Relations
4 mins
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Elections: Impact on Cross-Strait Relations
Indonesian Football Captain's Injury: A Threat to Asian Cup Participation?
5 mins
Indonesian Football Captain's Injury: A Threat to Asian Cup Participation?
New Taipei Citizens Exercise Their Democratic Rights in Crucial Elections
6 mins
New Taipei Citizens Exercise Their Democratic Rights in Crucial Elections
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
53 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app