en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘Finding Dory’ Swedish Translation Sparks Global Amusement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
Netflix’s ‘Finding Dory’ Swedish Translation Sparks Global Amusement

A recent revelation involving the Swedish translation of the movie ‘Finding Dory’ on Netflix has tickled the funny bone of fans worldwide. In an unexpected twist, the film’s closing frame, which reads ‘the end’ in English, was translated into ‘slut’ in Swedish. While it correctly corresponds to ‘end’ or ‘final’ in Swedish, the term carries a derogatory connotation in English, referring to someone with numerous casual sexual partners.

Humorous Blunder Sparks Reactions

The translation blunder came to light after actor Josh Gad reposted a clip of the moment on Instagram, dubbing it as the ‘greatest movie moment in cinema history.’ This unintentional humor quickly caught the attention of the Netflix audience, sparking a wave of amusement across social media platforms.

A Stir Among the Fans

While the movie’s touching narrative about the forgetful blue tang fish, Dory, searching for her lost parents has won hearts globally, it’s this unforeseen translation faux pas that has caused a stir. Fans have found the mishap hilarious, taking to the comments section to express their amusement. The Swedish version of the Finding Dory film, with its unexpected ending, has now become a topic of animated discussion, adding a layer of humor to the otherwise heartwarming tale.

An Unforgettable Movie Moment

Despite the initial surprise, the translation error has added a new dimension to the movie’s viewing experience. What was intended to be a simple translation of ‘the end’ has turned into a humorous dialogue among fans. This unforeseen incident has certainly made the Swedish version of Finding Dory unforgettable, resonating with the audience beyond the film’s narrative and touching upon the often complex and humorous world of translations.

0
Arts & Entertainment Sweden
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Coventry University Unveils Innovative Music Studio in Partnership with Italian Music Academy

By Quadri Adejumo

Ayesha Omar Shares Insight into Stardom and Personal Journey

By BNN Correspondents

Sam Heughan to Star in 'The Couple Next Door' - A 2024 Starz Psychological Thriller

By BNN Correspondents

Stephanie Green Calls Global Writers to the 2024 Wigtown Poetry Prizes

By BNN Correspondents

Dunedin's Music Scene: Facing Challenges, Finding Solutions ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Dunedin's Music Scene: Facing Challenges, Finding Solutions ...
heart comment 0
Barbados Photographic Society Celebrates 20 Years with ’20 Years of Light’ Exhibition

By BNN Correspondents

Barbados Photographic Society Celebrates 20 Years with '20 Years of Light' Exhibition
Unlocking Emotes in ‘The Strongest Battlegrounds’: A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox

By Salman Khan

Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
G Adventures to Reward Top Sellers with Taylor Swift Concert Tickets

By BNN Correspondents

G Adventures to Reward Top Sellers with Taylor Swift Concert Tickets
Taylor Swift’s Pen Hold: An Unconventional Detail that Sparks Debate

By BNN Correspondents

Taylor Swift's Pen Hold: An Unconventional Detail that Sparks Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Groundbreaking Late Sunday Evening Meeting at Wolverhampton: A New Chapter in British Horse Racing
26 seconds
Groundbreaking Late Sunday Evening Meeting at Wolverhampton: A New Chapter in British Horse Racing
Spanish Citizen Released from Iranian Custody Sheds Light on Risks
42 seconds
Spanish Citizen Released from Iranian Custody Sheds Light on Risks
Florida's Surgeon General Calls for Halt in Use of mRNA Vaccines Amid Safety Concerns
1 min
Florida's Surgeon General Calls for Halt in Use of mRNA Vaccines Amid Safety Concerns
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 min
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
3 mins
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
3 mins
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
Munster Rugby's Historic Journey in the Heineken Cup: From Victorious Start to Current Challenges
3 mins
Munster Rugby's Historic Journey in the Heineken Cup: From Victorious Start to Current Challenges
Houston Texans Eye Playoff Spot, Weigh Decision on Dalvin Cook
3 mins
Houston Texans Eye Playoff Spot, Weigh Decision on Dalvin Cook
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
3 mins
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 min
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
10 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
20 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app