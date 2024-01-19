Netflix's Documentary Dominance Shines at Sundance Film Festival

At the 40th Sundance Film Festival, the influence of Netflix in the documentary realm was palpable. This influence traces back to the past decade, beginning with the acquisition of 'The Square,' followed by the commissioning of 'What Happened, Miss Simone?' The streaming giant has since continued to shape the documentary landscape with an array of diverse narratives.

Advertisment

Netflix's Impact on Documentaries

Filmmaker Yance Ford, whose Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' was a personal exploration into the murder of his brother and the systemic failings of the justice system, spoke about the impact Netflix had on his work. His latest documentary, 'Power,' which premiered at Sundance, shifts the focus to the evolution of policing in America, transcending the usual rhetoric surrounding police funding and support.

Netflix's Growth and Commitment to Storytelling

Advertisment

Adam Del Deo, Netflix's Vice President of documentary, shed light on the platform's growth from a base of 37 million to over 250 million members worldwide. He underscored Netflix's commitment to diverse, high-quality storytelling across genres. Sundance alumni like Liz Garbus, who directed 'What Happened, Miss Simone?' and executive produced 'Power,' praised Netflix's global reach, noting the platform's commitment to bringing a wide array of stories to a global audience.

Other Premieres at Sundance

Besides 'Power,' the festival also showcased other notable documentaries. One such film was Bao Nguyen's 'The Greatest Night in Pop,' an account of the making of the charity anthem 'We Are The World,' produced by Lionel Richie and featuring previously unseen footage. Through its acquisitions and originals, Netflix continues to shape the documentary landscape, offering a diverse range of stories to a global audience.