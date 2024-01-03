Netflix’s ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ Anime: A Gastronomic Adventure Awaits

Netflix is gearing up to premiere a riveting new anime series, ‘Delicious in Dungeon’, developed by the renowned Studio Trigger. The series, slated for release on January 4, 2024, is an adaptation of Ryoko Kui’s acclaimed manga that ingeniously melds elements of dark fantasy, adventure, and gourmet cuisine.

Immersing in the Dungeon’s Depths

The narrative of ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ unfolds in the Golden Kingdom, a realm plunged underground by a deranged magician. The king, desperate to reclaim his kingdom, promises his wealth to anyone who can conquer the magician. This proposition catches the attention of Laios, a guild commander, who assembles a motley crew, including an elf healer named Marcille, a halfling thief called Chilchuck, and a dwarf known as Senshi, a monster cuisine aficionado.

A Gourmet Adventure

Their mission is twofold: to rescue Laios’ crew member Falin, who’s fallen victim to the magician, and to survive the labyrinthine dungeon without regular supplies. They resort to an unconventional strategy – eating the dungeon’s creatures. Senshi’s culinary prowess in preparing these creatures adds an unexpected gastronomic facet to their quest, transforming their journey into a food-filled odyssey.

Behind the Screen

The creative team behind ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ is a formidable one. Under the direction of Yoshihiro Miyajima, known for his work on ‘Little Witch Academia’ and ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind’, the team also includes writer Kimiko Ueno and composer Yasunori Mitsuda. This skilled team is set to deliver a captivating mix of action, humor, and culinary innovation over the course of the series’ 26 episodes. An English-subbed trailer featuring Bump of Chicken’s opening theme has also been released, further piquing international interest.

The series will be available on Netflix, making it accessible to anime fans worldwide. ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ is set to serve up a treat for those who enjoy an exciting blend of adventure and unusual culinary delights.